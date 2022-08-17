Johnny Depp Reportedly Signs Seven-Figure Multi-Year Deal With Dior

Luxury label Dior and actor Johnny Depp have re-entered a new deal with the Pirates of the Caribbean star reportedly signing a seven-figure multi-year contract.

A TMZ report said that Depp will be the face of Dior’s line of Sauvage men’s perfume. Although Dior is yet to make an official statement, the images it shared on its Instagram account on August 8 2022 hinted at the news. The luxury brand released a slew of backstage photographs of Depp from one of his rock concerts in Paris.

Depp to front Dior’s Sauvage perfume

According to a report by TMZ, the deal was recently confirmed after Dior bosses and fashion photographer Greg Williams travelled to Paris for the concert where the latter did a backstage photoshoot. The caption of the first post reads: “Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage.”

These series of images are also going to be used by Dior during a new advertisement campaign for the fragrance, the report added.

A second set of images was released the following day, which showed the Sauvage cologne bottle alongside Depp’s guitar. The caption of the images noted the actor’s memories associated with the scent.

The third post was a short video of Depp backstage at Paris’s Olympia Hall, sharing how amazing it is to perform at the venue. It was here that the actor had seen his former wife Vanessa Paradis, took his kids to see Bob Dylan and met singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour, he said.

Depp and Dior collaborations

TMZ reports that Depp had first signed up with Dior back in 2015 and since then, the two have shared a strong bond. Sauvage has remained one of the most successful and highest-selling fragrances, surpassing the likes of Chanel and other prominent scents for women.

However, in 2019, when Depp appeared in a mini-film to promote Sauvage, the French luxury brand got entangled in controversy over cultural appropriation.

The following year, even though the City of Lies actor lost a libel case against a British newspaper which labelled him as a ‘wife beater,’ Dior continued to be by his side. During Depp’s court proceedings of the defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard, which received a lot of media attention, Dior did not terminate its contract with him either.

Additionally, as a mark of solidarity, fans bought Sauvage perfumes extensively on sites like Sephora and Ulta.

