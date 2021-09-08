Lawrence Wong Forges A New Path With His Own Brand, Grail

A man of deep conviction, Lawrence Wong is your true-blue go-getter, constantly on the move to strive for greater success and purpose. His commitment to acting and the local TV station’s lack of vision (casting him in bit roles) pushed him to China where he snagged a role of his life: palace guard turned general in the most viewed Chinese drama of 2018, Story of Yanxi Palace. Owing to the success of the show and his breakout role, Lawrence was ranked the 35th most influential artiste in China and landed a lead role in the 43-episode Chinese serial One Boat, One World (2021).

With millions of views on streaming platforms, one would imagine a celebrated actor to rest on his laurels but no, armed with resilience and a “never say die” attitude that has kept him going through tough times, the Malaysian- Singaporean actor is finding success in another venture — a skincare startup he calls “Grail”.

Read on below to find out what Lawrence Wong has to say about Grail in our exclusive interview: