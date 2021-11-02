Penhaligon’s Perfumes Are Now Available At Escentials KLCC

Luxury perfume brand, Penhaligon’s has officially reached our shores through Escentials KLCC – offering an array of exciting scents, all bottled exquisitely.

Penhaligon’s has an illustrious history, having begun in 1870, when William Penhaligon, a Cornish barber concocted his first scent, the Hammam Bouquet (inspired by the Turkish Baths where he was resident barber) which made him in-demand, as the scent was exotic and exciting.

When William first made cologne (for royals and nobility,) he had set up in Mayfair – the centre of Old-World civility. Among the first to use his scents were Queen Victoria, and the Shah of Persia, and the request for a royal warrant had swift regal consent. This was 1870, and the world was discovering what would one day be his legacy.

Thus, it led to the myriad of perfumes, now available under the Penhaligon’s brand – it is however said that William’s best concoction is that of his legacy, which is the basis on which the company is founded upon. Today, Penhaligon’s hold two royal warrants, and are among the world’s most esteemed fragrance houses.

We take a closer look at some of the scents from the brand’s Portraits Collection; two of the perfumes made for men, and one for the ladies – which you can gift to the women in your life.

The Inimitable Mr Penhaligon

A perfume for gentlemen, composed in expert, meticulous detail, but with strong, confident brush strokes – William Penhaligon ́s own scent. Created with Vetiver, one of perfumery ́s master ingredients, having earthy, warm and fresh notes.

The Tragedy Of Lord George

Noble patriarch, paragon of masculine elegance, Lord George Eau De Parfum welcomes with a scent of shaving soap and warming rum.

The Coveted Duchess Rose

Rose's coy eau de parfum conceals something more sensual – a hint of musky wood.

The Portraits Collection is a fragrance family quite unlike any other, where nothing is quite as it seems. Portraits is a tribute to the good old English spirit: stiff upper lip, caustic humour, and a knack for provocation. Clearly seen through not only the designs of the bottles, but also the intriguing names for each perfume.