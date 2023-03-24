Ask us what bears the brunt of the pollution and the heat the most, and we’d say our skin. Breakouts and greasy skin are some of the biggest skin problems that men deal with daily. Add to it stress, diet changes and hormonal issues, and you have skin that’s begging for attention. Hence, a good face wash is a great way to kick-start a reliable skincare routine for men.
A must-have in the grooming arsenal, a face wash is a replacement for soap to tackle some of the basic skincare problems. And there are plenty of face washes for men to choose from, with something to suit every skin type.
However, a face wash works differently from a soap. Not only does soap dry out the skin, but it is also a one-stop-shop kinda product that hardly takes care of individual issues that pollution and sweat bring. Plus, if you are an outdoorsy person, dirt and sebum can stay lodged inside your pores, leading to breakouts and rough skin (this means anything heavy and creamy on your skin must be avoided). This is why using a face wash, which is designed specifically for men’s skin to address its various concerns, becomes a necessity.
From exfoliating to adding antioxidants into your routine, we’ve put together an edit of the best face washes for men for all skin types, which promise to keep your skin squeaky clean and moisturised. But, before we get to perfecting your grooming ritual with these popular products, here’s a guide to how to pick the right facial cleansers for men.
How to choose the best face wash for men?
The first step to choosing the best facial cleansers for men is to figure out your skin type and the skin concerns you may have. Here’s how to pick a face wash according to your skin type.
1. Dry or sensitive skin
Men with dry or sensitive skin often have a compromised skin barrier. Therefore, choosing a mild, gentle face wash should be your go-to so that cleansing further does not harm your skin. Also, look for hydrating, nourishing and calming ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, aloe vera, glycerine or coconut milk.
2. Oily skin
Oily skin is prone to acne, enlarged pores, blackheads and excess sebum secretion. However, using a harsh cleanser can leave your skin dry. The best face washes for oily skin should be moisturising and gentle, yet effective. Look for exfoliating face washes that have ingredients like salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. The presence of lemon and white clay also helps in removing excess oil and impurities from the skin without drying it out.
3. Combination skin
If you have otherwise dry or normal skin along with an oily T-zone, comprising the forehead, nose and chin, your skin belongs to the combination type. You need a balancing gentle face wash that addresses skin concerns like blackheads, oversized pores and shine and feels mild on the skin.
4. Acne-prone skin
If your skin is prone to acne and breakouts, you should pick a face wash that’s specifically formulated for such skin concerns.
Check out the list of the best facial cleansers for men below:
RM 108
The Clinique For Men Charcoal Face Wash is a detoxifying gel that cleanses your pores deeply. It is formulated with natural charcoal that draws out all the oil and dirt from the skin to leave it feeling soothing and refreshed. It feels comfortable on the skin and does not dry it out at all.
Image: Courtesy Clinique
RM 360
The Jack Black All-Over Wash is a multipurpose wash meant for the face, body and even hair. Forming a rich lather, this wash cleanses effectively without stripping the skin and the hair of their natural moisture. It’s lightly scented owing to the presence of botanicals in the formulation and is pH balanced. It also consists of Jojoba proteins (to maintain moisture), panthenol (moisturises for soft and smooth skin and hair), cocamide propyl (coconut-derived surfactant for sulfate-free cleansing), sea kelp (has anti-inflammatory properties) and shea butter (for ample hydration). This wash is free from phthalates and parabens, is vegan and cruelty-free and also dermatologist tested.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
RM 142.69
Formulated with a potent mix of spearmint, peppermint and oak bark, the ELEMIS Deep Cleanse Facial Wash is a gel-based face wash for men that feels soothing on the skin. It deeply cleans the skin thereby removing all impurities and leaving it feeling refreshed and revived. This face wash is suitable for all skin types including people who prefer vegan products.
Image: Courtesy Feel Unique
SGD 45
This is a cream-to-foam exfoliating cleanser that not only cleans and purifies the skin but also smoothens it and helps in unclogging pores. The texture has gentle buffing grains that help in exfoliating the skin without drying it out. This face wash can also be used as a pre-shave to lift and soften facial hair for a close shave. The tens of thousands of micro-silica exfoliators in the formulation are derived from crushed quartz in different shapes and sizes. It also contains vitamins, menthol and peppermint that leave the skin feeling nourished and cool.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
RM 133
One of the best face washes for men with oily skin, this product by Kiehl’s has a blend of premium quality ingredients like menthol, caffeine, Vitamin E, and orange and lemon extracts. Apart from deep cleansing your skin, it also makes it plumper, smoother, more hydrated and youthful-looking. This face wash reverses the harmful effects of environmental stressors and adds freshness to dull and tired skin.
Image: Courtesy Kiehl’s
RM 130
Start your day with this two-in-one foaming face wash for men that also doubles as a shaving cream. It effectively removes all the grime and oil from the pores to give you clean, fresh and energised skin. It has a rich texture that lathers well and has a subtle fragrance which makes it one of the best face washes for men.
Image: Courtesy Shiseido
RM 59.31
The Sukin’s 3-In-1 Men’s Calming Wash is a multi-tasking wash that can be used for face, body and hair. Formulated with aloe vera, sesame and jojoba oils and Baobab, this cleanser deeply cleanses and hydrates the skin and hair and leaves it feeling calm and refreshed. Additionally, it also has a calming cedarwood fragrance.
Image: Courtesy Feel Unique
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes. In fact, everybody needs to use a face wash and cleanse their face twice a day, as recommended by dermatologists. It is the first and the most basic step of a skin care routine and must not be skipped.
Answer: Washing your face every day with a cleanser is important for healthy skin. It removes all the dirt and impurities, cleanses pores and leaves you looking refreshed. Massaging your face while using a face wash also stimulates blood flow and circulation. Using an exfoliating face wash also helps in sloughing off the dead skin cells to reveal fresh and radiant skin.
Answer: While face washes do not directly affect your beard, they do affect the pH balance and overall health of your skin. This, in turn, enhances your facial skin’s ability to grow a beard. However, you should never skip a beard wash and other beard-care products to ensure its health.
Answer: Using a moisturising face wash that not only cleanses your skin but also replenishes it has a positive effect on your skin’s health and softness. Furthermore, the presence of hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid also adds to your skin’s suppleness. However, only cleansing your face would not yield the best results. It is essential that you follow a proper skin care routine for softer and younger-looking skin.
Answer: While using a face wash is a good skin care habit that has multiple benefits, it can harm your skin if you’re not using the right face wash. For instance, continuous use of harsh products can strip your skin of its natural oils and lead to dryness and scaliness. Hence, dermatologists recommend using mild and gentle formulas. Additionally, not using a face wash as per your skin type or over-cleansing (more than twice a day) can also worsen your skin’s health. If you have sensitive skin, using a face wash with a strong fragrance or one that has alcohol content can further irritate your skin.