Holiday Gift Guide 2022

DIOR

Staged in a setting that celebrates the beauty of winter, the iconic Saddle and the Dior Lingot 50 are adorned with Dior Oblique jacquard enriched with Lurex threads, revisited in a delicate shade of ruthenium. This classic fabric, cherished by the house, also dresses the B27 and B23 sneakers, striking a balance between sportswear spirit and elegance. Symbolising Dior’s heritage, the CD Diamond motif sublimates the Dior Hit the Road backpack and shoulder bag, small leather goods, a wool scarf and sunglasses.

LOUIS VUITTON

At Louis Vuitton, luxury is more than just clothing, bags and shoes. This holiday season, the maison invites you to celebrate the year-end festivities with its Art de Vivre (Art of Living) 2022 collections, featuring a host of fun, thoughtful and exquisitely crafted offerings that make up a complete Louis Vuitton lifestyle, from racket covers, dumbbells and golf kits, to home ware, thermos, helmets, chess sets, poker cases and notebooks. Inspired by the sunny vibes of Palm Springs, California, the campaign is a nod to some of the greatest photographers and artists who have found inspiration from this unique location.

GUCCI

Envisioned by creative director Alessandro Michele, this year’s Gucci Gift campaign draws inspiration from the world of travel in a nod to the House’s founding history and heritage. Under a starlit Winter sky, a cast of characters boards a fanciful locomotive with an atmosphere that evokes splendor but also a bit of intrigue. Each passenger is on a journey that goes beyond the imagination, tinged with a shared appreciation for all that is beautiful in the world.

Echoing the House’s origins, the Gucci Valigeria collection comes to the fore with heritage-infused luggage including the Gucci Savoy duffle and trolley in the classic beige and brown colourway with the green-red-green Web detail. Adding to the selection are briefcases and packing cubes, as well as travel bags in a grey-on-black palette and precious leather styles in black. For men, the bag selection of totes and backpacks is defined by the grey-on-grey GG monogram, with matching small leather goods and belts highlighted.

The shoe selection includes both daywear and evening options. For men, there are the Gucci Run sneakers in black and white, as well as a white version with a blue and red Interlocking G detail. For the evening offer, the campaign showcases black patent leather loafers with a black Horsebit detail or a silver Blondie emblem.

The accessories highlight heritage codes. Reversible belts, with a tone-on-tone side or monogram one, put the GG front and center to complete everyday looks. There is also a GG grey belt for men, to go along with the full range of pieces highlighted in the campaign. Wallets, card cases, and pouches are on display, while keychains also feature the Interlocking G.

Pieces from the Gucci Décor collection are found throughout the enchanted train, including a blanket with an Interlocking G and star design. There is also a selection of porcelain tableware crafted by Richard Ginori with the black Herbarium motif, as well as cushions with romantic phrases and whimsical details. Gucci Lifestyle pieces are also showcased, with silk pajamas, printed fans, and portable game sets fitting seamlessly into the luxury travel setting. With both gifting and travel top of mind, the Gucci Pet Collection is also presented. The GG pet carrier, along with a GG monogram coat, an Interlocking G sweater, and a green-red-green collar portray how the House’s codes are reinterpreted with an element of surprise.

HERMÈS

Known for its creative imagination and whimsical sense of design, Hermes offers a vast range of lifestyle goods that spans beyond the Birkin and scarves. This holiday season, the French luxury maison has thoughtfully curated a diverse range of gift ideas into five distinct themes to inspire you on your shopping quest.

The Dreamers

The Globetrotters

The Mountaineers

The Night Owls

The Bikers

EMPORIO ARMANI

For those who wish to kick back in effortless style this holiday, simply look to Emporio Armani for inspiration. A selection that manages to be comfortable, casual and luxurious all at once, with a clean, modern look and a focus on functionality, the Christmas Gift collection features laid-back looks designed to guide the Emporio Armani man through the first winter chills. The softness of the knitwear alongside the cosiness of cashmere-blend trousers and sweatshirts are key allies for the start of the season. Nylon is skillfully blended with wool in lightweight padded outerwear. Bags, footwear and small leather goods designed to top off outfits while following the season’s trends.

COACH

Coach is celebrating the joyful season a colorful, festive and playful collection that truly embodies the spirit of the holidays, where the timelessness of Americana meets the rebelliousness of goth to create something exuberant and joyous. The holiday collection features the most iconic Coach motifs, Rexy and its Signature, as well as playful Scooby-Doo graphics in new, cool colourways, on a range of leather and ready-to-wear pieces. Effortlessly cool and classic, the season’s silhouettes are created with the art of gift-giving in mind, and for a polished yet playful holiday look.

