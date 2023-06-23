Home > Uncategorized > Livestream: Dior Men Summer 2024 Show
Livestream: Dior Men Summer 2024 Show
By: Alison Loh, Jun 23 2023 3:42 pm

Dior Men is pleased to invite you to witness the debut of its Summer 2024 collection from Paris at 9pm MYT on Friday, 23rd June 2023 (3pm CEST on 23rd June). The collection will also mark Kim Jones‘s fifth anniversary with the fashion house as its artistic director.

Watch the countdown of this anticipated show where actor Felix Mallard takes a quick tour into Dior’s impeccable craftsmanship.

The fashion show will be livestreamed on Dior.com and on the fashion label’s social media networks. You can also watch it live here on Augustman Malaysia:

