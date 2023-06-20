LIVESTREAM: Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Collection

Louis Vuitton is pleased to invite you to discover the debut collection of hip-hop/R&B powerhouse Pharrell Williams as the maison’s new men’s creative director on the livestream of the Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s collection from Paris at 3:30am MYT on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 (9:30pm CEST on Tuesday, 20 June).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

The spring/summer 2024 men’s show will be aired on louisvuitton.com and on Louis Vuitton’s official social networks. You can also watch it live here on Augustman:

SNEAK PEAK: LOUIS VUITTON SS24 MEN’S COLLECTION