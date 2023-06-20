Home > Style > LIVESTREAM: Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Collection
LIVESTREAM: Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Collection
LIVESTREAM: Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Collection

By: KC Yap, Jun 20 2023 6:42 pm

Louis Vuitton is pleased to invite you to discover the debut collection of hip-hop/R&B powerhouse Pharrell Williams as the maison’s new men’s creative director on the livestream of the Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s collection from Paris at 3:30am MYT on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 (9:30pm CEST on Tuesday, 20 June).

 

A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

The spring/summer 2024 men’s show will be aired on louisvuitton.com and on Louis Vuitton’s official social networks. You can also watch it live here on Augustman:

SNEAK PEAK: LOUIS VUITTON SS24 MEN’S COLLECTION

 

A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Livestream louis vuitton Men's Fashion Pharrell Williams Spring/Summer 2024
KC Yap
Editor, Augustman Malaysia
   
