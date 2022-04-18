Montblanc Captures The Beauty Of Glaciers In Icy-Cool Collection

Inspired by the majesty and beauty of the Mont Blanc massif glaciers and iced lakes, the Montblanc Glacier collection is a breath of fresh air.

A source of inspiration for the Montblanc brand since its inception, the Mont Blanc peak towers high above all other mountains in Europe. This wonder of monumental proportions is also home to glaciers and iced lakes with ice of captivating beauty that have inspired a selection of products featuring distinctive ice designs, across multiple categories.

“Gazing into the depths of this Alpine ice is an incredible experience that we wanted to bring to our products, finding a creative way to create that same sense of awe and wonder,” explained Marco Tomasetta, creative director of Montblanc.

“These pieces don’t just emulate the aesthetic appeal of the icy texture but celebrate these glaciers and iced lakes by expressing the spirit of adventure the Mont Blanc inspires in everyone; a spirit that is core to Montblanc’s own attitude towards exploration and the preservation of the great outdoors” – Marco Tomasetta, creative director of Montblanc

Tomasetta, who hails from fashion houses such as Prada, Louis Vuitton and, most recently, Givenchy, said in a recent press statement announcing his appointment as creative director of Montblanc, “I am looking forward to collaborating the team to chart a new creative vision for the brand that bridges icons like the Meisterstück with new design concepts across product categories that will appeal to this new ‘Montblanc Luxury Business-Lifestyle’ mindset.”

The creative director has successfully followed through on his plan by breaking with the traditional monochromatic code of Montblanc and launching the distinctively contemporary, cool and sporty Glacier collection. Discover the highlights below.

MEISTERSTÜCK SELECTION GLACIER

A new capsule collection of bags and small accessories featuring a distinctive blue ice design, the Meisterstück Selection Glacier collection honours the spirit of the high mountain that inspired the luxury maison’s own brand name. The capsule is crafted from eco-sustainable materials, underscoring the importance of preserving glaciers and mountains in the future.

“This capsule could be described as icy-cool, sporty and fearlessly bold with pieces created for a younger customer looking for adventure, all while being respectful of what this natural beauty represents. While it is certainly a very different look for Montblanc, the design is still firmly rooted in the brand’s DNA of the mountains and the spirit of exploration.”

Printed on nylon or leather, the distinctive glacier design gives the impression of looking through layers of ice into its deep blue depths. The motif is paired with a pressure closure used in the world of climbing and mountaineering. Functional outside pockets and closures make it easier to access personal items on the go. In line with the design codes of the Meisterstück line, the zip closures feature a leather pull in the shape of the nib of a Meisterstück.

Made from an environmentally friendly nylon yarn called ECONYL, a Large Backpack and Medium Backpack are ideal companions for adventure with external organisation solutions, while a Sling Bag and Chest Bag are designed to worn cross-body. A Mini Reporter, a Folio and a Zipped Pocket holding 8 credit cards feature the ice design printed on leather treated in an environmentally conscious process to reduce water usage and CO2 neutral tanning process leather.

MEISTERSTÜCK GLACIER

While Mont Blanc’s glaciers have always been expressed in the maison’s six-point emblem that crowns its writing instruments and the height of the mountain – 4810 metres – embossed on its nibs, the new design elements of the Montblanc Meisterstück Glacier collection evoke

the awe-inspiring beauty of a disappearing natural treasure.

Design features on the four writing instruments that make up the collection include blue/grey and white tones, a PVD coating technology that gives the surface a shimmering ice-like appearance as well as innovative engraving on the Doué and Solitaire editions that resembles the refraction of light when hitting ice crystals. Based on the legend that the Mer de Glace glacier resembles a giant monster hugging the northern slope of Mont Blanc, every nib in the collection is embossed with the Mont Blanc Mer de Glace dragon.

1858 ICED SEA AUTOMATIC DATE

When it came to imagining a new sports diving watch, Montblanc didn’t go to the world’s tropical waters for inspiration, but rather climbed up to the glacial lakes of the Mont Blanc massif. Ascending via the Chamonix Valley to the Mer de Glace (Sea of Ice), the maison was captivated by the texture of the glacial ice with its interlocking network of crystals that have been frozen in time for millennia. Upon its return, the designers translated what they had seen onto this striking diving wonder featuring a “frozen” dial and an interchangeable and adjustable tapered bracelet.

This was no easy feat as not only had it never been done before, but a watch dial measures a mere 0.5mm in height, making it very difficult to create the illusion of looking into the depth of a glacier. After several trials, the maison found a technical solution to create an impression of genuine depth and luminosity. The dial makers employed an almost-forgotten ancestral technique called gratté boisé as the base. The result captures Montblanc’s spirit of exploration vividly. For extra legibility underwater, Montblanc has incorporated white Super-Luminova on the hands and indexes in keeping with the glacial theme.

This timepiece includes the addition of an interchangeable V-shaped stainless-steel bracelet, which can be easily switched for a rubber strap without the need to return to the boutique or the use of any tools. Not only is the bracelet interchangeable, but it is also adjustable on the wrist, so each owner can find their perfect fit, especially when wearing it over a wetsuit.

The stainless-steel bracelet also comes with an attractive taper of 20 – 16mm. To find tapered bracelets at this price point is quite rare since they are more complicated and expensive to manufacture, but it makes all the difference as they bring an element of

character and elegance.

Available in three different dial colours – blue, green, and black – they represent different colours of glacial ice. Blue ice can be found in Mont Blanc’s Sea of Ice and is created by the inclusion of air bubbles in the ice, while green ice is found in Antarctica and is the result of the presence of microscopic snow algae blooms. Black ice occurs when the ice has no inclusions or air bubbles, therefore absorbing enough light to appear black, or when deposits of volcanic ash are trapped in its structures.

Each timepiece comes in 41mm and is equipped with a bicolour ceramic bezel and a case-back featuring a 3D relief engraving of an iceberg and a scuba diver exploring the glacial waters below. Powered by an automatic movement and water-resistant to 300m, the timepiece also comes with a recycled and recyclable watch pouch so that the wearer is even better equipped and ready for the next adventure.

DISCOVER THE MONTBLANC GLACIER COLLECTION