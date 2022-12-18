The Savoir-Faire Behind The Dior Oblique Ruthenium Jacquard

Dior reinvents its iconic Oblique jacquard from the 1960s with iridescent ruthenium-coloured Lurex threads for an exclusive men’s holiday collection.

Dreamed up by Marc Bohan in 1967, the Dior Oblique toile, which has become an unmistakable signature since its creation, has been reinvented this season as an iridescent variation. This timeless jacquard is enriched with ruthenium-coloured lurex threads and embellishes the Dior spring 2023 men’s collection.

The result of exceptional craftsmanship, this new material is adorned with metallic highlights and illuminates the Saddle, Dior Lingot and Dior Gallop bags, as well as small leather goods and the iconic B23 and B27 sneakers. Striking a balance between heritage and audacity, the precious fabric underscores the spirit of innovation cherished by the house of Dior. A tribute to the art of detail.

Watch the video below and learn all about the savoir-faire behind the new Dior Oblique Ruthenium jacquard:

DISCOVER THE DIOR OBLIQUE RUTHENIUM COLLECTION

SPOTTED: DIOR OBLIQUE RUTHENIUM

AT THE DIOR CRUISE 2023 POP-UP STORE @ THE GARDENS MALL

In celebration of the Cruise 2023 collection, Dior unveiled a unique pop-up store at The Gardens Mall, inspired by the wealth of Andalusian savoir-faire. The House’s essential pieces have been reinvented, such as the Dior BookTote and Saddle featuring the emblematic Rêve d’Infini drawing by Pietro Ruffo, which is punctuated by the iconic compass rose, the Sevillian knot, flowers, and the poetic maxim “Déploie tes ailes et rêve d’infini” (“Spread your wings and dream of infinity”).

In arcades decorated with shades of blue and gold, new models are being revealed, including the spellbinding prints created for this collection, such as the Jardin Botanique pattern – exalting a traditional Spanish embroidery technique. Celebrating the enchantment of the holiday season, delicate sketches adorn the different sections of the captivating pop-up store, sublimating the setting with celestial arabesques.

Amidst the celebrities who graced the opening night was singer, actor and Augustman Men of the Year award-recipient Alvin Chong. The influencer was seen rocking the new Dior Saddle crafted with the Dior Oblique Ruthenium jacquard.

To get your very own first-hand experience of the Dior Oblique Ruthenium jacquard collection and more, visit the Dior Cruise 2023 pop-up store at The Gardens Mall, from 22 November 2022 to 2 January 2023.