TUDOR has partnered with Swiss Watch to unveil a new boutique in the premier lifestyle retail destination at 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

Signifying TUDOR’s long-standing relationship with Swiss Watch, the new boutique is one of nine TUDOR points-of-sale by Swiss Watch which also includes Pavilion KL, Genting SkyAvenue, Gurney Paragon, Johor Premium Outlets, KLIA, KLIA 2, Jesselton Mall and Resorts World Sentosa

Holding the reputation of a premier lifestyle retail destination, the new boutique sits in a prominent area of 1 Utama’s newly renovated wing and welcomes all customers to immerse themselves in the new boutique. Anchored by the brand’s three iconic colours—black, red and white—the renowned watch brand radiates a bold and distinctive character, one that best represents the identity of the brand’s extensive collection of timepieces.

Elegantly furnished and designed, customers are able to step into the world of TUDOR. As with all retailer’s store of the brand, customers are treated to a world-class shopping experience. Photos of high-profile ambassadors around the store and bright lightbox signages, provides a visual experience that complements the wide range of TUDOR watches on display. Staffed by warm, welcoming and experienced client advisors, customers can shop at ease as they’re guided on the key points and mechanical capabilities of every timepiece available in the store.

Each TUDOR watch is equipped with movements that boast modern, functional and reliable innovations inspired by the storied heritage of the brand. Created and built for a wide range of customers, there’s a TUDOR watch for everyone.

Whether it is a classic wristwatch for work or a sporty timepiece for weekend, TUDOR’s extensive range of quality timepieces will assuredly satisfy. Flagship models such as the Black Bay, Tudor Royal, Pelagos, Glamour and Tudor 1926, are renowned for both their beauty and quality. Equipped with exclusive mechanical manufacture calibres, some of which are designed and manufactured in-house, they remain sought after timepieces amongst watch aficionados.