Thankfully, amid the confusion and challenges brought on by the pandemic, a beautiful design that evokes the powerful, ancient symbol of the mandala, traditionally employed as a visual and ritual aid to meditation and internalisation, has emerged in the form of a timepiece to help us remember to approach any situation with care, consideration and deep understanding, the importance of harmony and unity, and to always keep sight of the big picture.

The watch in question is none other than the second collaboration between Swiss watchmaking manufacture Hublot and the esteemed artist/activist Shepard Fairey, namely the Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey. A veritable titanium sculpture to be worn on the wrist, it symbolises the natural cycles of life and the unity between different cultures.

Here’s a closer look at the Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey:

Staying true to its motto “Be the first, be unique, be different” by deepening its commitment to its “Hublot Loves Art” programme, Hublot has unveiled the Classic Fushion Chronograph Shepard Fairey as its third watchmaking work of art of the year, following the release of new collaborations with artists Takashi Murakami and Richard Orlinski.

Known by his pseudonym, Obey, in reference to the OBEY Clothing company he founded, Fairey has been a Hublot ambassador since 2018 and is highly regarded as one of the most politically influential artists of his generation. His works often blend art and purpose, and include the famous Obama Hope poster, an iconic image from Barack Obama’s electoral campaign in 2008, as well as the piece entitled Liberté, égalité, fraternité, which he created as a symbol of hope for France after the 2015 terrorist attacks. His works can be viewed in the world’s most prestigious museums such as the Smithsonian in Washington, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the MoMa in New York, and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, to name but a few.

Hublot and Shepard Fairey chose a watch from the Classic Fusion collection as the basis for their second collaboration. On this piece, the artist chose to bring to life a piece symbolising the mandala, an ornamental symbol whose origins can be traced back simultaneously to several cultures across the planet. The mandala represents harmony, the cycle of life and the elements, as well as the precious nature of time in the mind.

According to Fairey, “Hublot’s watchmakers and engineers are true masters in their field, enabling me to go further in expressing my inspiration and pushing the limits imposed by the materials and technology. I must say I am very impressed with the final result of this second timepiece that I have created in collaboration with Hublot. I wanted to integrate the art of the mandala into the piece as, for me, this evokes the connection between the inner self and the outer world. A powerful concept to consider when looking at a watch and thinking about time.”

Feast your eyes on more looks from the brand ambassador, Shepard Fairey and Hublot collaboration:

