Beijing 2022 Marks Omega’s 30th Olympic Games As Official Timekeeper

This year in Beijing, Omega celebrated the debut of monobob as a Winter Olympics game. It is now ready for the biggest stage of all,

after a full decade of high-pace international competition, including the Youth Olympic Games in 2016 and 2020, as well as the Omega Youth Monobob and Skeleton Series.

Known as the “Formula One” of winter sports, monobob offers a dynamic twist on a classic winter event and features sleek one- person bobs, which are pushed, steered and braked by just one athlete. For this reason,

the skill of the pilot makes all the difference. Importantly, it allows athletes to train alone, making it more accessible. At 2.3m in length, the monobob is also quite light, weighing only around 130kg, and can therefore reach speeds of up to 120km/hour and exert a gravitational force of three to four Gs.

For the new generation of winter athletes, this is a chance to set the standards of a whole new event. At Beijing 2022, the sport was contested exclusively by women, and featured a range of Omega timekeeping equipment, including sensors inside each monobob,

which can measure various factors such as G forces, angles, trajectory and acceleration. Furthermore, thanks to antennas placed along the track, Omega was able to transmit the monbobs’ live speeds and top speeds, allowing spectators at home to see exactly where a competitor won or lost time.

Commemorative timepieces

Seamaster Aqua Terra Beijing 2022