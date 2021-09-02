Cartier Gives Us A Touch Of Elegance With Its Luxury Timepieces
With its distinctive all-round silhouette and ergonomic appeal, Pasha de Cartier offers versatility and sophisticated style in every direction. Successfully revived in 2020, the contemporary collection comes in a new crown and sapphire case-back, along with personalised engraving and a variety of interchangeable straps. New to the repertoire this year are two key designs: a more feminine 30mm version, accompanied by a more masculine 41mm chronograph version, perfect for the modern lady and gentleman. Complementing the Pasha is another fine expression of timeless, rounded elegance in the form of the Ballon Bleu de Cartier in a new 40mm diameter, in a choice of steel or pink gold cases with interchangeable straps and bracelets.
(Hero image [from left]: Pasha de Cartier Chronograph 41mm 18k yellow gold crown set with a sapphire cabochon with an interchangeable QuickSwitch navy blue leather strap; Ballon Bleu de Cartier 40mm 18K pink gold crown set with a sapphire cabochon with an interchangeable brown alligator leather strap.)
Photographer by Eric Chow / Blink Studio; Art direction by Joyce Lim; Hand Models, Haikal Hazman & Natasha Noor