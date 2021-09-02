Cartier Gives Us A Touch Of Elegance With Its Luxury Timepieces

Pasha de Cartier

41mm 18K yellow gold steel crown set with a blue synthetic spinel cabochon and an interchangeable QuickSwitch 18K yellow and steel gold bracelet and SmartLink size adjustment system for 18K yellow gold and steel bracelet.

Pasha de Cartier

35 mm 18K pink gold and steel crown set with a blue synthetic spinel cabochon and an interchangeable QuickSwitch 18K pink gold and steel bracelet SmartLink size adjustment system for 18K pink gold and steel bracelet.