Let’s face it, the G-Shock is universally respected, avidly collected, and loved by everyone. In truth, Casio didn’t need to do much to please people. Yet, they managed to deliver an updated collection that resonates with watch enthusiasts who are smitten with the original model. Introducing the first full metal addition to the 2100 line, Casio’s GM-B2100 series is a worthy successor to the G-Shock’s extended legacy.

From first hand experience, the 2100 collection wears incredibly well on wrist and is sneaky thin. Boasting luxe full-metal construction, the collection honours its roots by featuruing an octagonal form inherited from the DW-5000C, the very first G-Shock that debuted in 1983. With its screw-back case, bezel and band crafted with stainless steel, the watch offers a streamlined, minimalist design while protecting the module from drops and impacts with its shock-resistant structure.

Although the GM-B2100 is keen to remind its wearers of its incredible durability, the main appeal is in its overall presentation, especially when it comes to its tough, dimensional forged form. The bezel shines with an attractive circular hairline finish on its top surface. Furthermore, the band presents enhanced textures with differentiated hairline and mirror finishes. In addition to the brilliantly gleaming silver model (GM-B2100D), two other options are offered: all-black IP for an intrepid look (GM-B2100BD) as well as a fashionable rose gold IP (GM-B2100GD).

Inspired by the success of the GA-2100 collection, Casio decided to fast track the development of the 2100 line. In retrospect, adding metal to the cases was only the beginning, as the renowned watchmaker increased the functionality of the module through the GA-B2100 models. Fully outfitted with G-Shock’s higher-end suite of complications and functionality, the GM-B2100 employs Tough Solar powered timekeeping module with Bluetooth connectivity for enhanced accuaracy and reliability. Furthermore, the timepiece’s Super Illuminator and neo-display aids visibility in low-light situations, ensuring that you never miss a moment.

If you’re on the lookout for an updated G-Shock that is both functional and sleek, you’d be more than happy with the GM-B2100 series. The combination of the more functional module and the full-metal construction makes this G-Shock model family particularly appealing to watch enthusiasts. A reminder of its everlasting appeal, the GM-B2100 reiterates on what made the original G-Shock a cultural phenomenon.

For the availability of the GM-B2100 series, check out G-Factory, G-Shock Stores, and authorised Casio dealer’s shop nationwide. Visit here for more information.

