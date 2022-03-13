Casio Just Put Out The Perfect Timepiece For Nismo Fans

Casio has collaborated with Nismo, Nissan’s motorsports outfit for a new limited edition Edifice.

The Edifice Nismo Limited Edition EQS-930NIS represents the latest addition to the Edifice line of high-performance metal watches based on the concept of speed and intelligence. This new model has been created with input from the Nissan motorsports affiliate.

Nismo not only competes in races, but also proposes racetrack technologies and designs for use in Nissan road cars. Casio has been a natural ally that shares the motorsports company’s passion for utilising cutting-edge technology in pursuit of ultimate performance. Edifice itself has been a Nismo supporter since 2021.

Casio’s Edifice line of watches features dynamic design and advanced technology. They are offered in a wide range of models ranging from multifunctional chronographs, equipped with Smartphone Link and other functions, to standard watches with sporty designs.

The EQS-930NIS carries with it the same sporty appeal with a face and body design that encapsulates the spirit of Nismo and motorsports. Red and black – the outfit’s brand colours – feature prominently, with the inset dials, bezel sides, and buttons accented in red against a black base.

Purists will appreciate the traditional Nissan and Nismo ace number, ’23’, engraved on the bezel at the 23-minute mark, as well as on the case back. The bezel, band loop, and case back are all engraved with the Nismo logo.

In addition, the inset dial at the 10 o’clock position recreates the colour gradation that appears on a sports car’s titanium tail pipe when the exhaust heat and the temperature difference between car parts cause the titanium to turn bluish.

The surface of the urethane band has been processed to resemble tire tread after an intense race. In terms of performance, the EQS-930NIS also delivers on functionality, with solar-charging system and stopwatch for practicality.

(Images: Casio)