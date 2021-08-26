Celebrate Merdeka With An Elegant Watch From Longines

Longines for Merdeka this year, recommends its leading HydroConquest and The Longines Legend Diver Watch collections to mark the special occasion.

For those who desire the ultimate elegance and sophistication on Merdeka Day, these Longines timepieces perfectly fit in for the celebratory occasion – with Malaysia celebrating its 64th year of independence this year.

Taking inspiration from the world of water sports, HydroConquest watches are distinctive for their bold style, and they are designed to appeal to demanding athletes. Water-resistance to 300 metres, a unidirectional rotating bezel, a screwdown crown and case back, and a double security folding clasp with an integrated diving extension piece are all features that accentuate the character of this collection.

The HydroConquest in black sunray dial includes rose PVD for an additional touch of elegance. Each streamlined timepiece asserts a bezel featuring a ceramic insert in the same colour as the dial. Featuring a black rubber strap, its 41 mm case contains a self-winding mechanical movement.

Alternately, one can acquire this icon of the rich heritage of the winged hourglass brand for Merdeka, The Longines Legend Diver Watch conserves the spirit and the pure lines of the original timepiece, while benefiting from the brand’s watchmaking expertise. The newest version in steel with brown shade features luminous hands, hour markers interspersed with luminescent squares and Arabic numerals enhanced with Super-LumiNova rectangles for optimum visibility. And just like on the original model, the 42-mm case back is decorated with an embossed emblem of a diver, water-resistance to 300 metres.

Featuring a structured brown leather strap matches the colour of the dial, it contains a self-winding mechanical movement (calibre L888.5). This new model of The Longines Legend Diver Watch comes with a 5-year warranty.

Combining elegant functionality with sporty design, these timepieces are perfect choice of accessory to wear for Independence Day and also perfectly suitable for your daily outfits.

All images from Longines.