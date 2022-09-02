7 Colourful New Watches To Brighten Up Your Days

If timepieces were edible (and yes, we’re well aware of H. Moser’s tasty 2017 one-off with a case made from Swiss cheese), these gorgeously hued numbers are what we might choose to nibble on. Here’s a selection of our favourite colourful new watches this season.

The loveliest new watches in colourful shades

Carl F Bucherer: Patravi TravelTec

Lucerne-based Carl F Bucherer dropped this Colour Edition Four Seasons quartet in 2020, bringing its long-serving, triple-time-zone Patravi TravelTec bang up to date with candy-coloured dials, crowns and straps. Although it doesn’t take much imagination to work out that green is spring, yellow represents summer, orange stands for autumn and blue for winter, we still love the concept — and, indeed, the ingenious mechanism incorporated in its CFB 1901.1 in-house calibre, which can be viewed via a case-side aperture around 9 o’clock. Indeed, the only aspect that might stick in the throat is the watch’s chunky 46mm diameter.

Hublot: Big Bang Unico

Eggplant? Red cabbage? Plums? Whichever edible it reminds you of, Hublot’s current ode to the hot season comes in the form of the Big Bang Unico Summer Purple, a boldly coloured 200-piece limited edition with case, openworked dial and strap all decked out in the Prince’s favourite hue. Although a tad on the large side at 42mm, this eye-catchingly colourful chronograph of watches certainly tickles the appetite, thanks to its aluminium construction and a pair of matching straps, one in lightweight fabric and the other in robust rubber.

Oris: Aquis

Oris massively upgraded its Aquis last year by slotting the new in-house, twin-barrel Calibre 400 into its 41.5mm case and increasing at a stroke the 30-bar diver’s power reserve to a full five days. Now the Swiss manufacture has made the Aquis even more impactful by releasing this new Bi-Colour edition with bright and blue or green dials and garnishing it with a yellow-gold rotating bezel. You can order it with with a steel bracelet, but to our hungry eyes the matching rubber strap looks even tastier.

Nomos: Club

Those Bauhaus-inspired iconoclasts at Nomos, in the sleepy Saxon watchmaking village of Glashütte, have shaken things up yet again. This time it’s with the Club Campus, a unisex collection of 36mm “graduation watches” designed to accompany their wearers on journeys up the career ladder. With hand-wound in-house movements, mouth-watering colours — deep pink, future orange and blue purple — and playful graphics mixing Arabic and Roman numerals, these work not just as starter timepieces but as hugely fun and distinctly different daily summer beaters too.

Rolex: Oyster

Arguably the essential Rolex, the time-only Oyster Perpetual comes in a range of sizes and dial colours, though as far as we’re concerned, it’s this pair of 36mm versions with green or turquoise blue that hits the sweet spot in our tastebuds. Whichever you choose, it’s fitted with the Superlative Chronometer-certified Calibre 3230 offering 70 hours of power and +2/-2 seconds precision, and slips on to the wrist with a steel Oysterflex bracelet. Do everyday timepieces get any better than this exquisitely functional classic? We don’t think so.

Doxa: Sub 600T

Beloved by divers the world over for its chunky, ’80s-style aesthetic, no-nonsense ruggedness and funky fruity colours, Doxa’s Sub 600T is one of those cult tool watches you just can’t help but love. It will never be exactly elegant, but paired with a matching brightly coloured strap it’s hugely fun — the perfect summer timekeeper, in fact. Inside that slab-sided case (which, with its 40mm diameter, is actually not as big as it looks) lies a reliable Selitta SW200 calibre, so whether you’re partying at a beach barbecue or making friends with mantas beneath the waves, it’s not going to let you down anytime soon.

Patek Philippe: 5172G

A spot of salmon never goes amiss, especially when it’s been nurtured by the caring hands of Patek Philippe — though to be strictly accurate, this dial shade goes under the name rose-gilt opaline. And watches really don’t get much more deliciously desirable than the 5172 chronograph, especially now that its 41mm case comes in white gold, with a rear crystal that displays the manually wound Calibre CH 29-535 PS in the fullness of its beauty. We’ll be ordering this one for starters, main course and dessert, thank you.

