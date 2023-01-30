There is an interesting new timepiece on Cristiano Ronaldo’s wrist that might make you green (sorry, we had to!) with envy. The ace athlete, who is also one of the richest footballers in the world, was seen sporting a stunning emerald green watch from Jacob & Co. The timepiece is exquisite and features more than 300 (389 to be precise) gemstones.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo’s new watch so special?

The first thing you’d notice about the watch is its bright shade of emerald green. There is actually a reason for this choice of colour – the watch is supposed to have a Saudi Arabian theme. With Cristiano Ronaldo getting signed by the Saudi club Al Nassr, the Portuguese athlete will be moving to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to play for the club. So, Jacob & Co. decided to manufacture this special watch for him.

The second thing you’d notice is that this is one lavish timepiece. It comes encrusted with 389 gemstones, of which 241 are baguette-cut and invisibly-set green gems. You will also notice another 130 stunning gems on the dial that further accentuate its beauty. The watch is truly a thing of beauty and befitting of one of the richest athletes in the world.

This isn’t the first lavish timepiece from Jacob & Co. that Ronaldo owns. His fancy collection of premium watches also includes a Grand Baguette Diamond that is worth USD 1 million and features 761 baguette diamonds. In fact, Ronaldo is one of only six people in the world to own this stunning watch. He also owns a Bugatti Chiron CR7 watch that Jacob & Co. especially based on his personalised Bugatti Chiron CR7 car.

Other expensive watches owned by Ronaldo include the Breguet Classique Grande Complication Double Tourbillon, Hublot Masterpiece MP-09 Tourbillon Bi-Axis King Gold and the Girard-Perregaux Planetarium Tri-Axial worth a whopping USD 2 million!

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo’s new watch cost?

The stunning new watch from Jacob & Co. is worth a jaw-dropping USD 770,000 (MYR 3.26 million). To put that in perspective, you can buy two Ferraris for the same amount.

(Main and feature image credits: Instagram/@Jacob & Co.)