Explore The Unique Dimensions Of Love With OMEGA This Valentine’s Day

OMEGA explores the true meaning of love.

LOVE IS UNITY “Our together is forever.”

Through time, love can mean different things for different people. It can be expressed with passion, or connected through unity. It can be inclusive of each other, or wrapped tightly in self-respect. In fact, love doesn’t seem to have boundaries at all.

LOVE IS PASSION “Hold my hand and never let go.”

OMEGA has expressed its love for watchmaking in its own special way. Now, it’s over to you. Let’s take this occasion to celebrate the many interpretations of affection. It’s true that love has many faces, or, in OMEGA’s case, many hands.

LOVE IS INCLUSIVITY “The best thing to hold in life is each other.”

This Valentines’ Day, OMEGA is exploring the unique dimensions of the deepest human emotion. Just like love itself, their watches are full of diversity, ranging from classic beauty to modern thinking, with plenty of features and materials to admire.

OMEGA CONSTELLATION 41MM

At OMEGA, love is an iconic case design in 18k Sedna Gold and stainless steel. In a larger size, the famous Constellation features on this model are more prominent than ever, including the polished claws that grip to the black ceramic bezel, and the single Constellation Star, which sits just above the date window on the silk-embossed rhodium-grey dial. OMEGA has presented this alluring timepiece on a grey leather strap and powered it with the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8900 – the ultimate example of its passion for precision.

OMEGA CONSTELLATION AVENTURINE 29MM

Love is a universe of stars across a bright red dial. The unique craftsmanship of natural aventurine stone ensures that no watch in this Constellation collection is ever the same. Each 29mm timepiece offers an individual display, along with diamond hour markers and faceted hands. More diamonds can be found encircling the bezel, which is mounted on an 18k Sedna Gold and stainless steel case, while the red leather strap couples up just perfectly with the colour of the dial. Inside, the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8700 delivers a trustworthy beating heart.