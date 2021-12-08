First Introduced By Hamilton, World’s First Digital Watch Returns & Joins The Forces Of Revolution In The Matrix Resurrections

Hamilton debuted the world’s first digital watch to a disbelieving audience in 1970. Today, over 50 years later, the legendary watch returns in the form of the Hamilton PSR MTX to inspire belief in the unbelievable. Armed on the wrists of the freedom fighters of a digital universe synonymous with challenging the status quo, the limited-edition watch makes its 21st-century debut and extends its legacy into tomorrow.

In 1999, The Matrix triggered audiences worldwide to free their minds – to choose a safe but false future, or to enter a dangerous reality and fight for freedom – and spawned two sequels to the epic battle between man and artificial intelligence. The saga continues today in The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, from a screenplay by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by the Wachowskis. The film reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their iconic leading roles as Neo and Trinity, and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Jada Pinkett Smith and more.

Just as the groundbreaking film franchise rewrote the rules of science fiction cinema, the original Hamilton Pulsar – reborn in 2020 as the PSR – stands as a symbol of the space-age futurism that led us into the 21st century’s increasingly digital-centric world. As a nod to innovation in both film and watchmaking, Hamilton has applied the tech wear look of the Matrix universe to the similarly retro-futuristic design of another digital icon.

Joining the ranks of Neo, Trinity and Morpheus in sleek, all-black style, the Hamilton PSR MTX is limited to 1,999 pieces and pays tribute to the original art direction for The Matrix franchise, featuring green LCD numerals and the films’ iconic digital rain pattern inscribed on the case-back and on the watch’s special packaging. With a unique combination of cult classic appeal and retro-tech style, the Hamilton PSR MTX brings the film’s legacy of heroic revolution straight to the wrist.