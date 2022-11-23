Franck Muller Sparks Joy With New Vanguard Skeleton Color Dreams

Franck Muller treats us to a tripping good time with the release of the new V 43 Southeast Asia Exclusive Vanguard Skeleton Color Dreams.

A collector of art and craftsman of sophisticated watches, Franck Muller acquired two passions that often collided in bursts of creativity throughout his lifetime, giving rise to a host of spectacular designs, including the very first Color Dreams timepiece back in 2000. With the dial as his canvas, the watchmaker injected a rainbow palette on the iconic oversized hour markers. Since then, Color Dreams has entered every corner of Franck Muller’s collections.

2022 SOUTHEAST ASIA EXCLUSIVE: VANGUARD SKELETON COLOR DREAMS

In the last decade, as boldly coloured dials and rainbow gem-set timepieces have trended, so has the company’s experiment of Color Dreams continued. Ushering in a new age of psychedelia is the latest execution of Color Dreams in a Southeast Asian-exclusive featuring a flashy skeleton dial in a lightweight, carbon-fibre case to match the refined FM 1740-VS10 calibre.

The skeletonised movement is engineered in contemporary Franck Muller style, featuring satin-finished, anodised aluminium bridges, secured directly to the inner case and machined precisely to fit the curved case design. From the fiery red barrel bridge to the marigold yellow small seconds counter at 6 o’clock, architectural inspiration merges with vivid pop colours on the electroplated movement components. The plates and bridges of the Vanguard Skeleton Color Dreams are coloured in signature hues through the process of electrolytic anodisation, which requires the special manufacture of components in aluminium, instead of the traditionally used brass or nickel silver.

The new V 43 case is extremely lightweight and made of CarboTech, a synthesised material made of carbon fibre that has been compressed with a high-end polymer for 9 hours at 120 degrees. The striation of carbon fibres gives each piece its one-of-a-kind pattern. Adding to its exclusivity, the case is completely buffed by hand.

The FM 1740-VS10 movement is designed with a large balance wheel that runs at a finely tuned 18,000vph, powered by stacked twin barrels that deliver up to seven days of power. The large movement originally dictated the voluminous 45mm size of the first Vanguard Skeleton Color Dreams. It has now been further adjusted to be encased in the mid-sized Vanguard case, to fit wrists of all sizes. The ergonomic Vanguard case is designed to wrap snugly around the wrist, with soft, rounded edges to enhance its sculpted features.

DISCOVER FRANCK MULLER VANGUARD SKELETON COLOR DREAMS