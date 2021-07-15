The G-Squad Pro has arrived as Casio’s first G-Shock smartwatch. The GSW-H1000, powered by Wear OS by Google, is packed with functions for a variety of sports. Combining G-Shock’s best qualities in shock-resistance, it also uses Google’s expertise in smart functionality to help users keep to their activity goals and fitness tracking.

Offered in three colourways, the G-Squad Pro is the latest addition to the sporty G-Squad line of shock-resistant G-Shock watches. The GSW-H1000, is built with all the toughness of a G-Shock with shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance. It is also the first G-Shock smartwatch to run on Wear OS by Google, allowing it to be used in a variety of sports and activities.

Smart & Tough

The new smartwatch can be utilised in a wide range of athletic settings—from activities like running, indoor workouts, road biking, and swimming. Armed with G-Shock’s best attributes, it can also be used for more extreme pursuits like surfing and snowboarding.

Key features of the GSW-H1000 includes an optical sensor to measure heart rate, as well as a compass, altitude/air pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, GPS functionality and more. This powerful hardware profile enables the watch to capture the data on distance, speed and pace which is so useful for people doing physical training.

Plus with Wear OS by Google, the GSW-H1000 comes loaded with a variety of Google apps and services designed for the watch. Users can get help on the go from Google Assistant and track important activity metrics with Google Fit. They can also choose from thousands of apps available on Google Play and access important information at a glance, like messages and phone calls, notifications, agenda, weather forecast, and more.

The dual-layer monochrome and colour display features an interface with a three-tier layout that users can customize to suit their goals, putting multiple data points at their fingertips, easily accessible at a glance. The design of the GSW-H1000 also delivers an uncompromising commitment to wearability, with a soft urethane band that provides flexibility and durability, ensuring a comfortable fit.

(Images: Casio)