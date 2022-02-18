G-Shock Reveals Rubik’s Cube Themed Limited Edition Model

G-Shock and Rubik’s Cube have come together to produce a new limited edition timepiece.

Based on the GA-2100 model, this new collaborated edition named the GAE-2100RC-1A, features design elements inspired by the 80s icon. Invented in 1974 by Ernő Rubik, the Rubik’s Cube has become one of the best-selling toys in history.

More than just a toy but rather a pop culture icon, the beloved 3D puzzle has the bragging rights of over 450 million cubes sold to date. Global icons favour the hugely popular puzzle from Harry Styles and Ryan Gosling to Justin Bieber and Will Smith.

This new collaborative edition timepiece, merges the best elements of both G-Shock and Rubik’s Cube. G-Shock, an icon in its own right, has produced a timepiece that is more than just a themed edition watch.

Although based on the best-selling GA-2100, with design elements inspired by the 3-D puzzle, the timepiece features an interchangeable bezel and tool. The GAE-2100RC-1A features the latest carbon core guard technology in a slimmer, more refined case.

Its design gives homage to the much-loved retro look with its unique octagonal bezel, framing an analog-digital display. Despite its deceptively compact design, this watch is as durable and tough as any G-Shock watch. The GAE-2100RC-1A is 200-meter water resistance and shock resistance.

“There are a lot of synergies between G-Shock’s approach to building watches and Rubik’s iconic Cube. A tough eye-catching exterior with deeper complexities and a shared ‘Never Give Up’ philosophy make this a very natural partnership,” read the statement from Casio following the launch of the watch.

Those eager to get their hands on this new G-Shock x Rubik’s Cube limited edition timepiece should pay a visit to their nearest G-Shock store. The new GAE-2100RC-1ADR watch is priced at S$239 and will officially be available in stores in February 2022.

(Images: G-Shock)