The Timelessness Of The Iconic Girard-Perregaux Laureato

The 1970s was an extraordinary time for design. Creativity imbued a variety of objects with timeless aesthetics and notable functionality. This prowess for design was manifest with the styling of several highly original watches and the era continues to be acknowledged for its visionary approach to design. Indeed, during this era, several prestigious brands released watches encased in steel with integrated bracelets. However, only a few designs from this period have retained their eye appeal despite the onset of years.

From the outset, the design of the Laureato united different shapes to form a distinctive, yet cohesive, look. Each Laureato comprises an octagonal bezel that sits atop a circular plinth which in turn is positioned above an angular tonneau-shaped case. Despite its geometric, clean-cut lines, the Laureato’s case also has a gentle character, reminiscent of a pebble shaped by water and devoid of harshness.

Throughout the composition, there is an exquisite interplay between polished and satin-finished surfaces. Both finishes are clearly defined and discrete from one another, thereby optimising the effect. Lastly, the exterior is completed with an integrated bracelet that ergonomically hugs the wearer’s wrist, bestowing a comfortable fit. It is this assemblage of contrasting forms that has led to the Laureato’s unique profile, making it instantly recognisable when viewed from afar.

At the time of its launch in 1975, the inaugural watch was called the ‘Quartz Chronometer’. However, in Italy, the model soon became known among the cognoscenti as the “graduate (Laureato in Italian) of the school of Girard-Perregaux.” This affectionate name served as an acknowledgement of the model’s prize-winning success and extraordinary precision.

In 1995, as mechanical watchmaking began to enjoy a renaissance, Girard-Perregaux released the Laureato in models driven by in-house automatic movements. In 2017, Girard-Perregaux introduced the fifth generation of the Laureato, whose design has since been adopted for subsequent Laureato timepieces.

Blue: An Enduring Classic

Blue dials have been a staple of watchmaking since time immemorial. An all-time favourite of many, the cool and calming hue is widely associated with understated style. Girard-Perregaux has united the Laureato with a distinctive blue dial, featuring a Clous de Paris dial pattern, accentuating the richness of the dial colour as it transitions from one shade to another, depending on the available light. The texture of the dial entices the wearer to touch its intricately woven surface, only to frustrate an inquisitive finger with a pane of sapphire crystal.

While most aesthetic elements will prove familiar to long-standing admirers of the Laureato and respect the original model of 1975, there is one detail that is unequivocally charming. For the first time on a Laureato with three hands, this model unifies a blue flange with the main dial of the same colour. It may be different, but the notion of enduring style remains undiminished.

The Laureato 42mm Blue is presented in a stainless-steel case and upholds the Laureato tradition of juxtaposing polished and satin-finished surfaces throughout. With a modest height of just 10.68mm, this model readily slips beneath a shirt cuff. The matching steel bracelet is optimally shaped to provide a comfortable means of uniting the watch with its wearer.

The baton-style hands and indexes are rhodium-plated, incorporating luminescent material that emits a white glow in dim light. All elements of the dial are framed with the Laureato’s octagonal bezel, a shape familiar to many devotees of Girard-Perregaux.

As a company synonymous with fine watchmaking, it should come as no surprise to learn that the self-winding movement, the Calibre GP01800, is enriched with a plethora of refined details. The main plate is adorned with circular graining, while some components feature bevelling, mirror-polishing, satin finish, snailing, sunray finish and various engravings. The bridges are decorated with straight Cotes de Geneve and the rhodium-plated oscillating weight is embellished with circular Cotes de Geneve. Lastly, the movement boasts a power reserve of up to 54 hours.

The Laureato 42mm 81010 Blue perpetuates the sophistication of its predecessors while embracing the timeless charm of blue. It is now a permanent member of the Laureato collection, joining the Maison’s other timeless classics sporting black, green and silver dials.