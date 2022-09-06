Here’s Why Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro Makes For A Good Investment

Blending tool-watch performance, refined finishing, upcycled materials and all-round wearability, the Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro makes for a sound, long-term investment.

At Panerai, the relentless pursuit of technical innovation is matched with a sustained focus on the evolving aesthetic and pragmatic needs of its customers, as well as the company’s commitment to its Ecologico framework, which embraces sustainability across the board, from operations and products, to outreach initiatives and partnerships.

As a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the watchmaker is at the forefront of forging ingenious materials and processes, pushing one step further the boundaries of recyclability by introducing eSteel™, a next-generation metal obtained from pre-consumer recycled steel scraps (up to 95%) coming from different industries. Its production significantly reduces CO2 emissions.

Submersible QuarantaQuattro

In keeping with its commitment to environmentally conscious practices, Panerai has introduced the Submersible QuarantaQuattro collection in 47mm, 42mm and most recently 44mm, with the primary rubber strap for each piece made of 30% recycled materials and the second strap composed of 68% recycled fabric materials.

By blending all the essential features that are hallmarks of the Submersible family with sleek, luxury finishing, and vintage military design with contemporary styling, the QuarantaQuattro also offers a timeless, versatile, long-term solution for the multifaceted lifestyle of an increasingly mobile society.

It is water-resistant up to 300m, with the patented crown-protecting device that is inextricably linked to the Panerai history of marine adventure.

A unidirectional rotating bezel to measure submersion time and metallic appliques filled with white Super-LumiNova® make the watch an indispensable diving instrument. The P.900 calibre features a seconds sub-dial at 9 o’clock and supplies a three-day power reserve.

An improved date window that provides heightened legibility is a distinguishing feature of the Submersible QuarantaQuattro; it marks the debut of a detail that will be implemented throughout the Submersible collection.

Available in three distinct interpretations, the Submersible QuarantaQuattro 44mm is headlined by Carbotech™ Blu Abisso (PAM01232), featuring a case composed of the lightest material employed by the brand.

A composite based on carbon fibre, Carbotech™ encompasses a specific collection of properties – lighter than titanium, high resistance to corrosion and scratching – making it light and yet remarkably robust. Its inherent variegated black colouring ensures that no two cases will be identical.

A titanium DLC crown in a similar black hue harmonises with the Carbotech™ construction. In keeping with the Submersible collection’s legacy of underwater exploration, the dial and accompanying coordinating straps come in the colour of deep-sea blue.

A rendition in steel with a black dial (PAM01229), punctuated by white hands, dots and indices with Super-LumiNova® photoluminescence, endows the design with a sharp, compelling presence.

Straps in black rubber and dark grey fabric strengthen the watch’s dramatic impression. Completing the newly formed trio is QuarantaQuattro Bianco (PAM01226), featuring a stark, white dial and versatile, rubber strap in military green.

Boutique & Online Exclusive in eSteel™

Available exclusively in Panerai boutiques and website (www.panerai.com), the Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™ recognises the critical importance of sustainability goals with 72g of its case made of recycled materials, corresponding to 52% of the total weight of the watch (that is 137g).

eSteel™ boasts the same properties as conventional steel, including identical chemical behaviour, physical structure and resistance to corrosion, making the metal a natural companion for the iconic Submersible collection of diving watches. An engraving on the crown protection device and inscription on the dial signifies the presence of eSteel™.

The dial and bezel of the 44mm Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™ match in colour. Deep blue, grey and green comprise the moody palette options. More importantly, the unidirectional bezel with high-glass surface marks the first time Panerai uses polished ceramic.

The gleaming mechanism frames another standout element: the dial has a polished finish and colour gradient that steadily deepens from top to bottom, giving its appearance a surprising dimension.

The focus on sustainability is not confined to the eSteel™ material alone; each primary strap is composed of fabric made from recycled PET and accompanied by a secondary strap forged from recycled rubber, in conjunction with a tool that allows interchangeability of the straps and a screwdriver for removing the buckle.