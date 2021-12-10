Here’s Why The Casio G-SHOCK MTG-B2000 Deserves A Spot On Your Wrist

Join us as we unveil the newest addition to the MT-G line, the Casio G-SHOCK MTG-B2000 series—a timepiece with newly advanced shock-resistant structures and why it deserves a spot on your wrist.

What is MTG?

MTG is quite literally the acronym for Metal Twisted G-SHOCK and it is one of the many series found in G-SHOCK premium line. The MTG series is ideally made for watch aficionados who wanted a G-Shock that they could wear to more formal occasions but would still retain the brand’s legendary reputation for durability. They are made using both resin and metal, the material can be manipulated into various shapes and colours, but must importantly, it absorbs shocks well—making it the ideal component to encase a fragile quartz movement module within.

The Bold and Gold Watch

Besides telling time, a watch can reveal much about its wearer. A style icon is simply consequential to having a distinct personal style that speaks to your current place and time. It is someone who is looked up to by many in terms of style and personality. So if you identify as a style icon, the MTG-B2000PH-2A is the perfect timepiece for you—like magic, putting it on your wrist will automatically make its wearer ooze charisma and confidence.

The MTG-B2000PH-2A shows off a bold and fresh design. Featuring a rainbow ion plating on the bezel and case, the design motif is inspired by the mythical bird that is said to represent immortality and life after death. Not only is it commonly associated with the sun god in ancient Greek and Egyptian mythology, the beautiful fowl is also said to bear auspicious tidings according to Eastern mythology.

The Elegant Watch

While manners do make the man, we believe a watch does too and what better watch than the ones from the MTG-B2000 series. The three new variants to the collection features the New Layered Composite Bands—using hollow metal segments that encase fine resin parts, providing the elegant feel of metal along with weight that is 15% less than that of previous models. The metal frames have a new type of slide lever mechanism that makes band replacement quicker and simpler, the metal is also used for the outer case sides.

The MTG-B2000 series features three variants such as MTG-B2000BD, MTG-B2000D as well as MTG-B2000B. The MTG-B2000BD presents a red ion-plated bezel, black ion-plated case, and bracelet. While the second in line, MTG-B2000D has a black ion-plated bezel and stainless steel case and bracelet. The third variant, MTG-B2000B comes with a blue ion-plated bezel and black rubber strap.

If you simply can’t make up your mind on which to get, then get all three of them—now you can choose which to wear depending on your outfit of the day. You know what they say, modern problems require modern solutions.

The Features

Both the limited edition Blue Phoenix and the newer variants come in a case that measures up to 51mm by 55.1mm and is 15.9mm thick, with a Dual Core Guard (Carbon Core Guard and Metal Core Guard) structure that consists of a Carbon Monocoque case that is made from a carbon-fibre-reinforced resin—giving the watch the protection it needs. Rumour has it that it is made to survive the end of the world, talk about shockproof.

In addition to that, the series also features a distinctive dodecagon bezel and a body that brings to mind older MT-G models like the MTG-G1000 with its angular case—the play of shapes created a visual interest and when coupled with a technique of polishing called sallaz polish—a finishing that is used to give steel parts a surface so perfectly smooth that it can give the appearance of being black from certain angle.

The elegantly attractive mirror finish of the exterior metal parts gives these watches their distinctive look—which is further enhanced by high-transparency sapphire crystals, as well as hour markers and inset dials that are precision engraved at the CASIO Yamagata Factory.

While the lineup also includes other major features such as Tough Solar power, Super Illuminator, Multi-Band 6 automatic radio time-syncing, Bluetooth smartphone link, Triple G Resist protection (against shock, centrifugal force, and heavy vibration), and a 200-meter water resistance.

With the G-SHOCK Connected app and its many functions, users can now skip the trouble of having to remember the complicated button sequences in order to access the various features of the watch. Even with the automatic time adjustment feature, the MTG-B2000 is the perfect timepiece for those looking for a hassle-free experience.

Get your hands on the MTG-B2000 today! Selected models are available at all G-Factory and G-SHOCK stores nationwide, Authorised Marco Retailers as well as at Cortina. Marco Corporation is the official distributor of Casio products in Malaysia—to ensure that your purchase is authentic, do insist on getting the Marco Warranty Card which comes with your purchase. Please be extra careful and avoid unauthorised sellers in the market!