Hermès Debuts Its First World-Time Complication In Its Arceau Collection

Dreams, travels and imagination have always played crucial roles in the conception of an Hermès timepiece. After all, it is in the notion of voyage that the fantasy is realised through the art of watchmaking. This year, at Watches and Wonders 2022, the stylish watchmaker astounded us with its wondrous take on the world-time complication (the brand’s first) and dreamy métiers d’art timepieces in the Arceau line.

Also at Watches and Wonders 2022, Hermès presented a repertoire of timepieces under the Kelly line that’s specifically designed for the ladies. Featuring an almost unchained padlock and a bold archetype, the Kelly is definitely a playful piece that is both fun and exciting for the watchmaker.

Evidently, the brand is continuously pushing the boundaries in watchmaking while injecting creative codes in its line of timepieces. Read on for more about Hermès‘ first world-time compilation and its other highlights unveiled at the recently concluded Watches and Wonders.

Arceau Le temps voyageur

No doubt this year’s highlight at Hermès is the Arceau Le temps voyageur, the house’s first world-time complication with a twist. The “Travelling time” mechanism was developed exclusively for Hermès by watch movement specialists Chronode, who created a disc-type display of 24 time zones, which revolves around an imagined world map by artist Jérôme Colliard for the “Planisphère d’un monte équestre” scarf.

The satellite mechanism recalls the revolving disks on the magnificent Arceau L’heure de la lune from 2019, cementing this poetic display as a new signature for Hermès watchmaking.

The mobile counter (displaying the travel time) and the home time indication at 12 o’clock are driven by a 122-component module that is integrated within the Hermès H1837 mechanical self-winding movement. Two Arceau Le temps voyageur models are available: a 41mm-diameter platinum version with a matte black DLC-treated titanium bezel and a 38mm-diameter steel version with a blue dial.

Arceau Les folies du ciel

Yet another tribute to travel, and to the skies, is the Arceau Les folies du ciel. The Arceau watch design, by Henri d’Origny in 1978, is the perfect canvas for Hermè’s metiers d’art. Inspired by Loïc Dubigeon’s “Les folies du ciel” scarf, created in 1984, the watch pays tribute to aerostatics and captures the first moments of flight for mankind.

This almost impossible to imagine dream is captured by Hermès artisans in painting, engraving and animation. On the mother-of-pearl dial, two neoralite pink and green hot-air balloons billow in the wind. The two balloons are attached to a hand-painted white gold gondola in the shape of a bird (the original symbol of travel and migration). At 12 o’clock is another hand-painted and applied animated balloon. The balloon functions as a balance and spins on its axis along with the wearer’s wrist movements. The 38mm white gold watch is limited to 24 pieces only.

Arceau Pocket Cheval Punk

Engraving, enamelling and Haute Horlogerie come together in a unique-piece tourbillon minute repeater pocket watch, with a punk horse motif designed by Daiske Nomura in 2021 for a men’s silk scarf. The Japanese illustrator was inspired by a figurine from the Emile Hermès collection. It took Hermès’ master engraver hundreds of hours to bring the silhouette to life before the dial was painted and crafted in champlevé enamel. The 48mm white gold case houses the H1924 tourbillon minute repeater movement.

Kelly

Kelly accentuates the fanciful side of its nature by turning both mobile and playful. This Hermès watchmaking icon is a sparkling and mischievous jewellery timepiece that flaunts its clean-cut design and reaffirms its stylistic freedom and wearability. This feisty temperament is reflected in the lines of the case as well as the new gold or steel bracelet encircling the wrist.

The game is on and another way of wearing it is on the cards: Kelly becomes a sautoir necklace by slipping into a black boxcalf or smooth alligator clochette secured to a leather cordlet, all crafted in accordance with Hermès leather craftsmanship skills.

There are five possible interpretations: in steel, in rose gold, with or without diamond setting and featuring a mother-of-pearl or spangled white-lacquered dial. Impossible is a foreign word to this Kelly synonymous with freedom – here and now.

This story first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.