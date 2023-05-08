Watch connoisseurs of the world are in for a treat as the premium luxury watchmaker Rolex is taking the certified pre-owned watch programme beyond Europe. The service, in which authorised dealers and distributors provide a two-year international guarantee for pre-owned Rolex watches, rolled out in the United States on 3 May.

The programme was initially implemented at Bucherer boutiques in six countries — Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK. Here is everything you need to know about Rolex prices and programme details for all the certified pre-owned watches available at the authorised dealer outlets.

What is a certified pre-owned Rolex watch?

The luxury watchmaker came up with this programme in 2022 to authenticate the resale of its old watches. Needless to say, the company ensures that all the pre-owned watches are in top condition and scrutinised by experts before attesting them with an authenticity certificate. In a statement, Rolex revealed the reason behind this initiative is “to bring added value to the existing supply of pre-owned Rolex watches.” Rolex prices for the pre-owned watches will be determined after the company preserves, maintains and guarantees their quality.

A certified pre-owned Rolex watch is an authenticated timepiece that is at least three years old and possesses a certification of guarantee issued on the date of its resale from Bucherer. The quality assurance is valid for the next two years.

Pre-owned Rolex watches: What is the two-year international guarantee?

As per the company website, the two-year international guarantee entails a Rolex Certified Pre-Owned guarantee card, which officially confirms that the watch is genuine. It attests to the timepiece’s proper functioning for a period of two years from the date of purchase.

Where can you buy pre-owned Rolex watches?

One must remember that only Official Rolex Retailers are authorised to sell and care for Rolex watches. Since the luxury timepieces — known for their excellent craftsmanship — are meant to last years, it is imperative that they are cared for and authenticated well.

To ensure the piece is authentic, one must take a close look at the package, which is distinct and comes with a Rolex Certified Pre-Owned watch in a pouch. Each box contains a Rolex Certified Pre-Owned seal, a two-year international guarantee card, a service booklet and a guarantee booklet.

Bucherer stores around the world currently are selling pre-owned Rolex watches from their Rolex Air-King, Rolex Cellini, Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Rolex Pearlmaster and over 13 more collections. One can locate the outlets in their region here.

(Hero and featured image credits: Rolex)