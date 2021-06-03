Created in 2007, the Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch epitomises Cartier’s unique vision of wholesome design and its four creative focuses: the purity of the line, the precision of the proportions, the precious details and the accuracy of the shape.

The Ballon Bleu de Cartier Fancy a pink gold watch with alligator strap? This version features 52 brilliant cut diamonds

The Ballon Bleu watch embodies the purity of lines by presenting a circle inside a circle. It has a monobloc construction, where the horns and crown cap blend into the middle case to form the appropriate case shape. Its apparent simplicity discloses a complex combination of intermingling circular and spherical forms and different volumes.

The precision of the proportions is the balance struck by Cartier to produce this creation’s overall sense of harmony. The watch has been crafted to meet the highest standards of comfort, whether held in the hand or worn on the wrist.

The precious details are a result of the watchmaker‘s stylistic intuition, where aesthetics and technical expertise are explored together. The watch’s winding crown at three o’clock is one of its most recognisable features, with its blue cabochon integrated under a protective metal hoop.

The accuracy of the shape is above all its exploration, an extensive search that culminates in a new vision of roundness. The case of Ballon Bleu is domed on both the front and back. As a watch designer, Cartier explores new territories and the effects of depth. Cartier pays homage to the great tradition of watchmaking and brings a new twist to its codes by transforming the “rail-track”, introducing the blue bubble, and adding the optical illusion of the domed sapphire crystal.

The Ballon Bleu de Cartier in steel with a grey dial Or if you prefer it in pink gold with an alligator strap Or steel, with alligator strap as well

Whether Fine Watchmaking models or jewellery versions, Ballon Bleu has inspired Cartier to create many different variants on metal bracelets or leather straps. 2021 marks the debut of the 40mm Ballon Bleu, in pink gold or steel, powered by the in-house automatic movement 1847 MC, with interchangeable straps in alligator or steel.

Worn by both men and women alike, who appreciate its personality and comfort when worn, this piece has rapidly become a resounding success and a Cartier icon. Every aspect of this watch is a matter of harmony, its interplay of volumes making it a precious object to be nestled in the palm of the hand. The piece’s feeling of softness marks out its harmony.