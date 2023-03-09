Celebrating Omega’s Legacy Through James Bond Watches

Omega celebrates 60 years of James Bond with a retrospective of the iconic Seamasters worn by 007 and the reveal of an all-new Bond collection.

Based on the novels by Ian Fleming, the James Bond film franchise produced by EON Productions has spanned an incredible 60 years. Since the release of its first film Dr. No in 1962, it has introduced some of cinema’s most memorable roles and iconic motifs and partnerships, including the various portrayals of the film’s titular character (Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig), the Bond girls (Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder, Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore, Michelle Yeoh as Wai Lin, Eva Green as Vesper Lynd), the Bond vehicles (most notably the Aston Martin DB5), Bond’s favourite drink (martini — shaken, not stirred), and Bond’s watch of choice — the Omega Seamaster.

While everybody has a favourite Bond film, Omega is particularly fond of GoldenEye (1995), which marked the first time James Bond wore an Omega on his wrist and the beginning of an innovative and stylish partnership that continues to this day. Just as James Bond has evolved throughout his time on screen, so too have the Omega watches he’s worn on his wrist.

Following Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond, it was Daniel Craig who took the role of 007 for five memorable films. The actor has been an Omega ambassador throughout his time in the role and has become an avid fan of the brand’s watches. Alongside him, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny (Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die) also joined the Omega family, delivering both elegance and female empowerment on and off screen.

It was Lindy Hemming, the Oscar-winning costume designer who worked on five Bond films between GoldenEye (1995) and Casino Royale (2006), who proposed that 007 should wear an Omega. Talking about her choice of the Seamaster, she said, “I was convinced that Commander Bond, a naval man, a diver, and a discreet gentleman of the world would wear this watch.”

Hemming was quite right in linking Omega with the British Royal Navy. The company has an authentic connection to the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), having delivered more than 110,000 watches to pilots, navigators and soldiers during World War II.

The Seamaster 300, originally released in 1957, was issued to military divers around the world and, in 1967, a famous batch of second-generation Seamaster 300s was also delivered to the MoD for issue to certain units and so it is entirely plausible that Commander Bond would have been issued with an Omega watch.

Trusted By 007

From built-in lasers, to grappling hooks and bombs, there’s been no shortage of fun when it comes to James Bond’s Omega watches. Worn with impeccable style, these are the memorable pieces and moments that the spy and his Seamasters have shared.

New Commemorative Bond Collection

Marking the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise, two new Omega watches have been crafted from impressive materials — with a touch of film magic.

SEAMASTER DIVER 300M 60 YEARS OF JAMES BOND STAINLESS STEEL

Inspired by the very same Seamaster that 007 wore in GoldenEye, this 42mm timepiece in stainless steel creates watchmaking magic through its film-themed case-back, which replicates the famous 007 opening sequence — with Bond in silhouette and a spinning gun barrel design. This dynamic scene plays out beneath the sapphire, decorated with micro-structured metallisation. The patent pending “moiré” effect animation is linked to the running of the lollipop central seconds hand, so the action never stops.

The watch is driven by a precise Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 and is presented on a mesh-style bracelet – in the same style as James Bond’s Omega watch in No Time To Die. The bezel and dial are both made from blue oxalic anodized aluminium, with the dial featuring laser-engraved waves, and the bezel featuring a diving scale filled with white Super-LumiNova. Also spot the commemorative “60” which replaces the diving scale’s traditional inverted triangle, and luminescent green dot which links to the minute hand.

For collectors of the steel version, the watch comes in a blue wooden box featuring the original Diver 300m wave pattern with three dots, inspired by the classic Bond opening title sequence, including a secret push button on the right.

Seamaster Diver 300m James Bond 60th Anniversary Edition in Stainless Steel

SEAMASTER DIVER 300M 60 YEARS OF JAMES BOND CANOPUS GOLD

Omega’s own 18k Canopus Gold has been used to craft this special 42mm watch. An exclusive white gold alloy known for its brilliant shine and long-lasting effect. In a nod to the beautiful sands of Ian Fleming’s Jamaican home, GoldenEye, the dial has been made from natural grey silicon. Thanks to the crystallites, the pattern on each one is totally unique, guaranteeing the wearer that no two dials are ever alike.

In tribute to the Jamaican flag, the bezel is circled with a paving of green and yellow treated natural diamonds in 10 different tropical shades, which range from extra dark forest green to cognac, passing through olive, yellow, gold and gold/cognac. Two additional clear diamonds at 12 o’clock add sparkle to the look and make reference to the 60th anniversary.

Like the steel model, the film-themed case-back replicates the famous 007 opening sequence – with Bond in silhouette and a spinning gun barrel design. As the lollipop seconds hand moves, this dynamic scene plays out beneath the sapphire, decorated with a patent pending micro-structured metallisation, known as a “moiré” effect animation.

The watch is powered by the luxury Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8807, and comes with a bracelet in 18k Canopus Gold. Owners of this edition receive their watch in a mango tree box with mother-of-pearl marquetry and a “60 Years of Bond” logo.

Seamaster Diver 300m James Bond 60th Anniversary Edition in Canopus Gold

BOND ACCESSORIES

Complete your Bond look with these accessories – sailing bracelets in brushed titanium, or stainless steel, with multi-coloured nylon braiding, inspired by the NATO strap worn in No Time To Die. The designs feature a moveable decorative ring, engraved with the “007” logo.

These are complemented by a range of cufflinks — round stainless-steel cufflinks with plates inspired by Bond’s Omega in Quantum of Solace, each featuring stems engraved with the “007” logo; square stainless-steel cufflinks with plates matching the mesh bracelet of the 60th anniversary stainless-steel watch; round stainless-steel cufflinks featuring dots inspired by the iconic James Bond opening sequence from 1962, with the “007” logo engraved on the toggles.