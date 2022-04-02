Longines Spirit Zulu Time Celebrates Pioneering Legacy In Aviation

With the addition of the GMT function, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time underscores the important role the manufacture played in the historic exploits of aviation pioneers.

Against the unique backdrop of the majestic Queen’s House in Greenwich, London, Longines unveiled its latest design, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time, celebrating the pioneering roles of 20th-century aviators and the brand’s contribution to their success. Focused on heritage and innovation, the event took its guests on a journey across time and Longines’ history.

Throughout the years, many adventurers have crossed the world’s time zones with a Longines watch on their wrist. Renowned aviators including Amy Johnson, Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon conquered the air and set new records – all with Longines’ assistance. A guarantee of safety and reliability for these early pioneers.

A link between the past and the present, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time pays homage to the brand’s rich heritage, resulting in an exceptional timepiece to be used by all modern pioneers. The timepiece features multiple time zones and typifies the watchmaker’s 190-year-old expertise in timepieces of its kind. Its origins and its name come from the first Longines dual time zone wristwatch manufactured in 1925, which featured the Zulu flag on its dial – Zulu referring to the letter “Z” which designates universal time for aviators and members of the armed forces.

“The addition of the GMT function to the Longines Spirit collection underscores our long-standing relationship with the world of aviation and our rich expertise in mastering time zones timepieces.” – Matthias Breschan, CEO of Longines

An exclusive new Longines in-house calibre with a silicon balance-spring drives the time zone display. A state-of-the art technology that allows the hour hand to be adjusted independently of the GMT indicator. Additional time zones are read using a 24-hour hand and a bidirectional rotating bezel, also graduated over 24 hours. Extremely accurate with a power reserve of 72 hours, this new movement is a certified chronometer, a nod to the five stars stamped on the dial which, in the history of Longines, was a guarantee of a movement of the highest quality.

Aesthetically, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time stands out with its meticulous execution and the particular care given to the various finishes on the details – whether shiny, matt, polished, in relief or embossed. This model features a bezel enhanced with a coloured ceramic insert, and is available on a matt black, sandblasted anthracite or sunray blue dial, with a date window now centred at the 6 o’clock position. Its hands and numerals, coated with Super-LumiNova, enable the time to be read under all circumstances. The 42mm steel case has an interchangeable stainless-steel bracelet or an interchangeable brown, beige or blue leather strap. These straps all have a folding clasp fitted with a new fine adjustment system for maximum comfort and a perfect fit.

CLICK HERE to discover the full Longines Spirit Zulu Time collection.