MYOlympicLegacy Pays Special Tribute To Malaysia’s Olympians

Malaysia has long participated in the Olympic Games. Since 1956, our country has delegated athletes to compete in every Summer Olympics. In 1972, Malaysia officially made her debut at the Paralympic Games. Thanks to generations of our highly committed athletes, we are on the world map. Together, they have kept the pride and spirit of our nation alight. As living embodiment of true sportsmanship and the Olympic creed, they inspire us with their mettle and unwavering dedication, and to keep challenging ourselves, as the creed goes:

“The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle. The essential thing is not to have conquered but to have fought well.”

EP. #1: ANGELA LEONG MUN YEE, FIVE-TIME OLYMPIC DIVER

Having represented Malaysia for over 25 years, Angela Leong Mun Yee started her Olympic journey back in 2000 with the Sydney Olympics. Since then, she has competed in four other editions including Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and, most recently Tokyo 2020, landing her a place in the Malaysian Book of Records and making her the first Malaysian athlete to compete in five Olympic Games. Despite sustaining several injuries throughout the years, she remains true to her life motto, “Never give up.”

“I strongly believe that one needs to have qualities such as passion, perseverance and dedication to achieve their dreams and be all that they can be.”

In addition, Mun Yee is pursuing her master’s degree in Corporate Communications in University Putra Malaysia. Following her retirement from competition, Mun Yee has set her heart on establishing her own academy and continuing to contribute to the diving community by nurturing the next generation, in line with setting her very own #MYOlympicLegacy.

MOMENTS OF TRUTH

By keeping count of the smallest fraction of a second and distance, Omega has proved to be a crucial part of the Olympic Games since its appointment as official timekeeper in 1932. While awaiting news from the International Olympic Committee on whether or not to proceed with Tokyo 2020, president Raynald Aeschlimann assured that Omega is always primed for duty, with or without the pandemic.

In spite of the eventual delay, Omega successfully turned the Land of the Rising Sun into its own land of “Recording Dreams,” bringing almost 90 years of experience to the Olympic Games for the 29th time, along with 400 tonnes of equipment, 530 timekeepers and technical professionals, 900 trained volunteers, 350 sport-specific scoreboards, 85 public scoreboards and 200km of cables and optical fibre. Over the course of 17 days, Omega measured every second of action for 339 events in 33 sports, including the debut of karate, sport climbing, surfing, baseball/softball, and skateboarding, giving the Swiss watchmaker more competitions to record than ever before.

Throughout the years, the Swiss watchmaker and official timekeeper has evolved, developed and implemented many of the most famous timekeeping technologies in sport. At Tokyo 2020, Omega’s expertise reached a new peak with new, state-of-the-art real-time data measurement, revealing a brand-new view of the Olympic Games.

Swipe below and follow the evolution of Omega’s timekeeping technology throughout its history with the Olympic Games.

TOKYO 2020

MOTION SENSING & POSITIONING SYSTEMS

Athletes on the track in Tokyo were fitted with motion sensor tags on their start numbers. With this technology, Omega was able to provide real-time information such as live positions, live speed, acceleration, deceleration and distance. Viewers were able to watch events such as running and swimming and know exactly their positions and speed from start to end.

A slightly different technology was introduced in gymnastics known as Pose Detection. This incredibly advanced system is a huge step forward for the sport and registers the complete movements of each athlete, enabling judges to review an athlete’s technique such as

synchronicity and horizontal displacement.

NEW TIMEKEEPING FOR SPORT CLIMBING

Athletes of the new sport in the Olympics competed in three disciplines, with the results combined as a single ranking to determine the men’s and women’s medals. The disciplines included speed (the fastest to reach the top of a 15m wall and hit the touchpads), bouldering (competing on 4.5m high structures within a set amount of time); and lead (climbing as high as possible on a 15m wall in just six minutes).

