New Omega Trésor & Aqua Terra Prove That Simplicity Is Key To Timeless Elegance

Omega serves proof that simplicity is key to enduring the test of time with the new De Ville Trésor Small Seconds & Seamaster Aqua Terra

DE VILLE TRÉSOR SMALL SECONDS

Characterised by its thin and elegant case, the Trésor line was first launched by Omega in 1949. The name made reference to the “treasure” found at the heart of the timepiece – the legendary 30mm calibre movement. More than half a century later, it continues to impress with the new De Ville Trésor Small Seconds, powered by one of today’s most advanced mechanical movements, the new in-house calibre 8935.

The advent of the Trésor Small Seconds is celebrated with the release of a stylish campaign featuring the exclusive timepiece on the wrist of Hyun Bin, one of the most sought-after Korean actors. The campaign image, which blends classy sophistication with the actor’s impeccable style, captures the essence of the De Ville Trésor Small Seconds. His classic yet charming spirit is the perfect match for this modern gents’ collection.

The beautifully slim De Ville Trésor has a polished 40mm 18k yellow gold case, which is presented on a grey leather strap. The domed crystal silvery dial includes a power reserve display at 12 o’clock, a small seconds display at 6 o’clock, along with hands and domed indexes in 18k yellow gold.

The distinguished line is Omega’s ultimate choice for simplicity and refinement. Inside, this De Ville Trésor is powered by the OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8935 and is certified at the industry’s highest standard of precision, chronometric performance and magnetic resistance.

The De Ville Trésor Small Seconds is also available in a polished 40mm 18k Sedna gold case, presented on a burgundy leather strap with a domed burgundy lacquered dial featuring polished hands and applied domed indexes. For those who love the classics, these timepieces are a must.

DISCOVER THE OMEGA DE VILLE TRESOR SMALL SECONDS

SEAMASTER AQUA TERRA 150M

The 2022 collection of Seamaster Aqua Terra is all about colour, with a range of new dial shades that track a smooth transition from Aqua to Terra. Fans can choose larger sized models in 38 mm, with dials in Atlantic Blue, Bay Green, Sandstone, Saffron and Terracotta.

The beautiful new dials, fashioned from brass, are sun-brushed from the centre, with rhodium-plated hands and indexes. All models are driven by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8800, encased in fully polished stainless steel and fixed to the wrist by bracelets which have been beautifully redesigned with rounded links.

DISCOVER THE OMEGA SEAMASTER AQUA TERRA 150M