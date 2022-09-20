Oris Unveils The New York Harbor Limited Edition

Oris New York Harbor is a limited-edition timepiece that backs Billion Oyster Project, a wonderfully ambitious non-profit campaign aiming to rebuild the population of oysters in the New York Harbor.

For Oris, “Change for the Better” is more than just a tagline. Over the past decade, the Swiss watch company has been working relentlessly to allocate its resources where its heart is — to save the environment. This year, Oris is releasing the New York Harbor, a new limited-edition timepiece that backs Billion Oyster Project, a wonderfully ambitious non-profit aiming to rebuild the population of oysters in the New York Harbor.

Directing its focus to the world’s water, Oris demonstrates its commitment to making the world a better place by raising awareness and funds for an excellent cause. In fact, Oris is one of the few watchmakers to be certified ‘climate neutral,’ and the company took the massive step of releasing its first Sustainability Report earlier this year. Commited to clean, restore and protect the source of all life, Oris is continuing its mission to bring “Change for the Better” with the New York Harbor Limited Edition.

To support the project’s pioneering work, the Oris New York Harbor Limited Edition is a 2,000-piece limited edition based on its high-performance Aquis diver’s watch. Its signature feature is its green mother-of-pearl dial, inspired by the colour of the famous harbor’s water, and by oyster shell. The timepiece is made from stainless steel, with a mid-sized 41.5mm diameter and a unidirectional rotating bezel.

The main attraction of the limited-edition timepiece is the dial. It has an opalescent finish, made from pale green mother-of-pearl. Combined with the steel case, the striking combination evokes the colours of an oyster shell. The watch is also coated with an anti-reflective finish. The case back is engraved with a trio of oyster shells, with the words “New York Harbor Limited Edition” engraved around the edge.