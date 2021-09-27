Watchmaking and automotive engineering share many parallels. So its not surprising to see both worlds converge ever so often. The latest of these unique collaborations involve Panerai and Brabus.

This meeting of the minds between the global luxury watch brand rooted in Swiss watchmaking and the German luxury engineering brand is enticing. Especially as Panerai is renowned for its expertise in horology and Italian design excellence. Brabus on the other hand boasts its own trump card for its development of high-performance machines.

So, what could both brands bring to the table you may ask? Well, feast your eyes on the Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Black Ops Edition (PAM01240). The timepiece unites each respective brands’ design DNAs and identities. It was born out of a shared passion for the marine environment.

What is most remarkable about the timepiece is that it is the first Panerai watch with a skeletonised automatic calibre. Additionally, the Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Black Ops Edition features an adaptation of the signature gunmetal grey, black, and red colour palette of Brabus.

Shared Design DNAs

Both Panerai and Brabus are undoubtedly unconventional forces in their respective fields. Both brands share a connection to the marine environment. The origin and history of Panerai is inseparably linked to the development of diving watches. This character and design fits perfectly with Brabus’ “Black Ops” line of luxury dayboats.

In creating the PAM01240, both brands maximize the potential for new ideas, new technologies and new materials. The skeleton automatic caliber features a one piece off-centred oscillating weight that allows for bidirectional winding. Its oscillating rotor – made of tungsten, a shiny, high density metal – enables the movement and therefore the watch itself to be much thinner and lighter.

The 47mm watch features a unidirectional rotating bezel for the calculation of the immersion time, GMT function, AM/PM indicator and three-day power reserve whose sapphire crystal disk indicator is filled in Super-LumiNova.

Available in a limited run of only 100 pieces, the timepiece took Panerai and Brabus 3 years to develop. Its time surely well-spent with features like a patented polarised date display, allowing a view of the date indication only through the opening at 3 o’clock, without covering the mechanics of the skeletonised movement.

Through the case back the off-centre oscillating weight in tungsten bearing the Officine Panerai logo is visible. Given the absence of a dial, the Panerai Submersible logo is silkscreened onto the sapphire crystal.

Water-resistant to 300 meters (30 bar), the Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Black Ops Edition features two straps, a bi-material version and a second, Panerai Sportech strap with a Velcro closure. Also included is a tool to allow interchangeability of the straps and a screwdriver for removing the buckle.

(Images: Panerai)