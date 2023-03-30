When it comes to luxury watches, Patek Philippe is one of the most renowned names in the horology world. After all, the Swiss brand is known for its luxurious add-ons, contemporary designs and high-quality timepieces that cater to everyone’s aesthetic.

Founded in 1839, over the years, the Swiss brand has produced a wide range of watches, including sports watches as well as timepieces with functions like perpetual calendars, minute repeaters and tourbillons.

At Watches and Wonders 2023, Patek Philippe too unveiled new statement pieces featuring innovative technology. From exciting additions to the Grand Complications collection to new Calatrava models, the luxurious brand showcased some of the best timepieces from its 2023 collection.

Watches and Wonders 2023: Patek Philippe introduces new watch models

Watches and Wonders is an annual event that showcases the latest releases from some of the world’s top luxury watch brands. Formerly known as the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH), the event features exhibitions, presentations and other activities related to the world of high-end timepieces. It provides brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and many others the opportunity to unveil their latest creations to the public and media. These watches often feature innovative technology and premium design elements and are highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts alike.

So, without further ado, here are eight of the best Patek Philippe watches we saw at Watches and Wonders that warrant your attention.

8 Patek Philippe’s watches of 2023 that men should have on their radar

(Hero and image credit: Courtesy Patek Philippe)