Racing Professional Nabil Jeffri On Franck Muller’s New Vanguard Casablanca Series

Upgrading the iconic and retro bestseller, the 1998 Cintrée Curvex Casablanca, Franck Muller presents the new Vanguard Casablanca—a 21st-century revision in face and form. Here, professional racing driver Nabil Jeffri models an array of timepieces from the Vanguard Casablanca series that exudes sporty elegance.

No stranger to our Augustman readers, Nabil Jeffri was presented with a Men of the Year award in 2018, together with his two other teammates in the Jackie Chan DC Racing team. He started karting at a tender age of seven, overall second in the German Formula Three Championship. Not to mention, he is also the youngest ever test driver in Formula One history.

Putting his racing career on hold, he started a forex trading business. Though they may seem like two completely different things, to Nabil, he had to apply the same mindset to make it a success story—both a great racing team and trader can be compared to a watch movement, where every single piece – from the biggest to the smallest, from the most important to the apparently modest ones – contributes to the ultimate goal: precision.

In this interview, we speak to Nabil about his racing career and the importance of time to him.

Can you tell us something about yourself and what you’d like our readers to know?

I’m Nabil Jeffi, I’m a professional racing driver and am currently an entrepreneur. I started racing when I was seven years old. I’ve managed to compete with the best drivers in the world and have even represented Malaysia in a very prestigious race called 24 hours in Le Mans which my team and I have been so lucky to finish at fourth place, even after starting from the back of the grid.

There were a lot of sacrifices that were made especially by my family members in order for me to achieve my goal and after putting my racing career on hold, I started a forex trading business. Together with my team members, we plan to release our first NFT some time this year.

Can you tell us about your journey in becoming one of Malaysia’s first to race in 24 Hours of Le Mans?

It was the most memorable experience as a racing driver competing in such a prestigious event. I had to be mentally, physically and emotionally prepared for the race hence training with the high level sports science coaches really benefited my team and I to perform at our best in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

I still remember how surreal it felt, seeing so many competitors from all around the world but there were only a handful of Malaysians around. To this day, I still feel so proud to be one of the very few representing our nation.

While doing some research on you, I’ve noticed that you’re quite the watch enthusiast yourself. What are your thoughts on the new Franck Muller Vanguard Casablanca?

One word – elegant. I love the look and feel of it, especially when I was wearing it during the shoot. It is definitely a piece I would get a hold onto one day.

Actually, how did your interest in luxury watches begin?

Interestingly enough, I was looking for an alternative area for investments and I read up on luxury watches. I started doing my research and just fell in love with the intricate machinery in general.

In your opinion, what is the importance of investing in a good timepiece?

It is all about the drive that pushes you to achieve your greatest desire in life, and there will always be a time where you’ve worked incredibly hard for something—splurging on a good timepiece just reminds me of the blood, sweat and tears I’ve poured into my work everytime I look at it.

The Vanguard Casablanca was designed with sporty elegance in mind and we know that you embody the spirited energy that reflects your fast-paced lifestyle, what would you say is your personal style about?

I’ve always been a simple guy when it comes to dressing up but I think having an elegant and stunning watch on my wrist really glamorises my usually casual fit.

After your racing career came to an end, you’ve pivoted to trading where timing is one of the main factors that separates a good trade from a bad trade, in your opinion, what is time to you?

Timing is everything in both trading and racing where every decision made is crucial at each particular time frame. So if you want to talk time, I’m the right guy.