In partnership with The Hour Glass, Rolex invites you to a unique exhibition featuring the Explorer and Explorer II and their involvement in some of mankind’s greatest adventures.

LIVING LABORATORY

The story of the Explorer is deeply bound with the history of Rolex. Since the 1930s, the Swiss watchmaker has begun to test its watches in real-life conditions – using the world as a “living laboratory”. More than a dozen high-altitude expeditions and some of the world’s greatest explorers were equipped with Rolex Oyster Perpetual watches as they ventured to the most hostile terrain on Earth. In return, the brand received valuable feedback on the performance of its timepieces in extreme conditions. This was used to develop precise, reliable tool watches.

DESIGNED FOR EXPLORATION

Special features have made the Oyster Perpetual Explorer particularly attuned to the needs of explorers. It was created to tell time accurately, whatever the circumstances. Not only is the watch robust, it has simple, contrasting aesthetics that aid legibility.

And as it has evolved over the years, the Explorer has remained faithful to its heritage and unique identity while encompassing Rolex’s technological innovations, such as Paraflex shock absorbers. The Explorer features a 36mm Oyster case – in 2021 it returned to the size of the original model after having been increased to 39mm in 2010. The Chromalight hour markers are filled with a luminescent material emitting a long-lasting blue glow that offers excellent legibility in any situation, while the emblematic 3, 6 and 9 numerals stand out in contrast on the sleek dial.

Thanks to its 24-hour display by means of an additional hand and an engraved fixed bezel, the Explorer II allows the wearer to clearly distinguish daytime from night-time hours. On expeditions, the 42-mm Explorer II, which is equipped with calibre 3285, can also be used to display the time in two time zones.

The self-winding mechanical movement exemplifies the qualities inherent in all Rolex timepieces: reliability, precision and ease of use. This watch, designed for extremes, is heir to the privileged relationship that has always united Rolex and exploration.

FROM DISCOVERY TO PRESERVATION

As the 21st century unfolds, the company has moved from championing exploration for the sake of discovery to preserving the planet, and reinforced its commitment by launching the Perpetual Planet initiative in 2019. It supports individuals and organizations using science to understand the world’s environmental challenges and devise solutions that will restore balance to our ecosystems.

EXCLUSIVE SHOWCASE

For generations, pioneering explorers have attested to the watches’ reliability in the toughest conditions. The exhibition, A Watch Born to Explore, will be held for the first time in Malaysia and exclusively at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Centre Court from 6 to 14 August 2022.

Through illustrated panels and films, visitors will discover the extraordinary story behind the development of the Explorer, which was launched in 1953 after the first ascent to the summit of Mount Everest by an expedition equipped with Rolex Oyster Perpetual watches. Later, the Explorer II, created in 1971, became the watch of choice of speleologists, volcanologists and explorers in every corner of the globe.