Seiko Broadens Its Horizons With The New Seiko 5 Sports GMT

Ever since it was created in 1968, the Seiko 5 Sports collection of mechanical watches has been synonymous with durability and reliability

When, in 2019, the collection was relaunched, an active and youthful dynamism was added. Today the Seiko 5 Sports collection takes another step forward with, for the first time, the introduction of a GMT calibre.

Based on the tried and trusted platform of Caliber 4R, this new series of three designs offers the convenience of a GMT hand in a case that is just 0.1mm thicker than the existing one. All three new executions offer a dial with a different colour; black, blue and orange.

To ensure that they stand out clearly, the GMT hands are in bright red on the black and blue dial versions and in black for the version in orange. Just like the time of day, hands and indexes, the GMT hand has a generous layer of Lumibrite to ensure legibility in low light conditions.

In addition to the international convenience of the GMT function, the watches also feature a rotating bezel that is in two colours to separate the night and day hours at a glance. The bezel’s ring indicator is made of Seiko’s Hardlex glass to deliver the high level of durability for which the Seiko 5 Sports collection is renowned.

The design of the case and dial draws inspiration from one of Seiko’s best-loved sports watches, known to enthusiasts as the Seiko SKX series. The five-row bracelet is a new design also inspired by the original SKX series in which the middle rows are polished to create a contrast with the solid feel of the rows that bind them.

All three watches will join the main Seiko 5 Sports collection and already released in Malaysia and Brunei market.