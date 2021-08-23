The Swatch X You takes customisation to a whole new level, while partnering with our very own Men of the Year awardee, Kenji Chai.
Swatch X You is a unique digital platform where Swatch fans can customise their Swatch in a matter of minutes. First, they select on-screen a section of the canvas they love to feature on their watch. There are countless possibilities to create a unique model, as the watch can be moved left, right, up and down even be rotated. They can then pick and choose other watch elements, including the colour of the movement, choice of mechanism and indexes and add a 15-character personal message on the back of the dial before printing the watch and ordering online.
This month of August sees the work of Kenji Chai on the Swatch X You digital platform. The renowned artist goes all out to capture our attention and showcase aspects of our locality. His colourful graffiti features Chaigo – the distinctive neon blue dog whose name is a wordplay of his surname, Chai, combined with the Mandarin word for dog, “go.” The inspiration for his ‘Swatch celebrates Malaysia’ canvas comes from our country’s diversity and multi-ethnic society. A traditional wau (moon-kite) is the centre stage of the art piece and contains a rooster bowl, a key staple in Malaysian cuisine, and a lion head, a nod to the country’s lion dance tradition, a hornbill and more. Then the female character in traditional costume and headgear represents the indigenous ethnic groups who also play an important part within the Malaysian culture as well.
Hurry and check out the Kenji Chai’s Swatch X You canvas, which will be available till August 2, 2021 only.
Find out more via the Swatch website.