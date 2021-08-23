This month of August sees the work of Kenji Chai on the Swatch X You digital platform. The renowned artist goes all out to capture our attention and showcase aspects of our locality. His colourful graffiti features Chaigo – the distinctive neon blue dog whose name is a wordplay of his surname, Chai, combined with the Mandarin word for dog, “go.” The inspiration for his ‘Swatch celebrates Malaysia’ canvas comes from our country’s diversity and multi-ethnic society. A traditional wau (moon-kite) is the centre stage of the art piece and contains a rooster bowl, a key staple in Malaysian cuisine, and a lion head, a nod to the country’s lion dance tradition, a hornbill and more. Then the female character in traditional costume and headgear represents the indigenous ethnic groups who also play an important part within the Malaysian culture as well.