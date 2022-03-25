Swatch & Omega Reach For The Planets With First-Ever Collaboration – BIOCERAMIC MoonSwatch

Swatch has collaborated with Omega to reimagine the iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch.

The unprecedented, provocative and visionary partnership between Swatch and Omega is the latest, and perhaps most startling, collaboration between a luxury brand and a street brand. The two watchmakers have drawn their design inspiration from space, to create a collection of 11 Swatch models named after planetary bodies, from the giant star at the centre of the solar system to the dwarf planet at its periphery.

All designs in the collection come in the Swatch’s patented BIOCERAMIC, a unique mix of two-thirds ceramic and one-third material derived from castor oil. Although colours like pink and pale blue offer strong clues that these are not your standard Omega Speedmaster watches, a hard-core Moonwatch fan would be hard-pushed to find the difference in the overall look. The key Moonwatch design features are all there. The asymmetrical case, the famous tachymeter scale with dot over ninety and the distinctive Speedmaster subdials, which all work perfectly.

Omega’s Moonwatch is legendary and a must-have for collectors. Swatch’s witty BIOCERAMIC MoonSwatch collection makes the iconic design accessible to fans everywhere. It’s a down-to-earth take on the watch that went to the moon, which is a perfect representation of Swatch’s joy of life and innovation philosophy.

The new collection comes in rarely seen colours. Each MoonSwatch features its own mission statement, inspirational engravings and joint OMEGA X SWATCH logos on the dial and crown. The battery cover on each watch features a depiction of its planet. A spacesuit-ready Velcro strap adds a final touch of astronaut chic.

For those wishing to “reach for the planets,” the MoonSwatch collection is available at Swatch, Pavilion KL, from 26 March.