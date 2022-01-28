TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Takes You From The City To The Highest Summits In Style

The Aquaracer Professional 200 unveils a new chapter in the storied tale of TAG Heuer watches designed and engineered for everyday urban wear to life’s greatest adventures.

In 2021, TAG Heuer breathed new life into the Aquaracer with the Aquaracer Professional 300, the brand’s ultimate luxury diving watch. That story began in 1978 when Jack Heuer introduced the Heuer Reference 844. Designed for outdoor sports and adventures in nature – both on land and in the water – the watch defined a new high-performance category of versatile wristwatches that could be relied on in extreme conditions.

The Aquaracer name was added in 2004 and continued the legacy of the family’s six design codes: a uni-directional rotating bezel; a screw-down crown; water resistance to at least 200m; luminous markings; a sapphire crystal; and a double safety clasp.

Hot on the heels of the Aquaracer Professional 300 comes the Aquaracer Professional 200, designed to be as comfortable speed flying or ice skiing as it is pounding the pavement. Like the larger 43mm Aquaracer Professional 300, it too picks up on those six design codes established more than 40 years ago.

At every turn, the new watches are about refinement. The larger of the two models that debut today is 40mm across and 11mm thick, giving a sleeker silhouette and a slenderer profile compared to the outgoing model it replaces (41mm X 12mm). TAG Heuer’s design and engineering teams have delivered a watch consistent with the Aquaracer’s fundamental principles, only with greater sophistication and even more durability.

“The Aquaracer is every bit as much a TAG Heuer signature as Carrera or Monaco. Its codes and the philosophy behind it were defined decades ago and continue to be as relevant and exciting as ever, particularly in this season of new beginnings and new journeys. The Aquaracer Professional 200 is a companion for a fast-paced, unforgettable life full of adventure and achievement, a life lived beyond the edge.” Frédéric Arnault, TAG Heuer CEO

SUBTLE DIFFERENCES, BIG IMPACT

The relationship between the Aquaracer Professional 200 and Aquaracer Professional 300 is easily defined. Both have the famous and now upgraded bezel with twelve facets first introduced in 1995; fine, horizontal stripes across the dial; sculpted, chamfered, shorter lugs with brushed and polished finishes; a three-link bracelet and screw-down crown with twelve facets and protection.

Closer inspection reveals a series of subtle, but definitive differences, all of which give the Aquaracer Professional 200 its unique character and versatility. The Aquaracer Professional 200 is appreciably more compact at 40mm (compared to 43mm). The bezel still features a diving scale, only now it’s engraved into a steel insert, rather than one in ceramic. The central bracelet link is polished rather than brushed, lending the Aquaracer Professional 200 its more formal feel, intended to help it cross codes, from sea to mountain, via the office and a weekend hangout.

The differences continue in the display geometry. Where the Aquaracer Professional 300 has octagonal hour markers, an oversized hour hand, and yellow detailing, the Aquaracer Professional 200 adopts more classic sports watch codes with straight-edged, trapezoidal hour markers, sleeker sword-shaped hands, and crisp white detailing. For dial legibility, the hour markers and hands are still coated with Super-LumiNova, but to create a more sartorial look, no luminescent material has been applied to the bezel.

“Our eyes can read shapes quite well when they have a matt finish. The contrast we created between the brushed vertical finishes and the polished finishes on the case means that your eye doesn’t see as much of it, with the effect that the watch appears to have a slimmer profile.” Guy Bove, TAG Heuer Creative Director

FREEDOM OF CHOICE

The new Aquaracer Professional 200 comes in two automatic and two quartz references. The choice of movement changes the watch’s layout and functionality. Automatics are distinguished by their fumé (smoky) gradient dials, date windows (but without a magnifier – to maintain the watch’s streamlined profile), Super-LumiNova sweeping seconds hands, and more detailed minute tracks. The quartz models have no date and a pared-back look by comparison, while otherwise retaining the same aesthetic and technical characteristics.

“With both the automatic and quartz versions, we’ve played on the theme of elegance, giving the watch a narrower bezel, longer indexes, and stronger markers at 3, 6, 9, and 12. It’s more of a street watch in the sense that it’s more elegant and refined, and something you might more readily consider wearing with a suit. That’s why we gave the automatics a fumé dial, for instance.” Guy Bove, creative director of TAG Heuer

BEYOND THE EDGE

To introduce the Aquaracer Professional 200 story to the world, TAG Heuer has collaborated once again with legendary filmmaker Thierry Donard, director of the celebrated extreme sport series of films Nuit de la Glisse. The visuals focus on the sports of speed flying, ice skiing, and ice climbing, showing athletes putting the Aquaracer Professional 200 through its paces in some of the world’s wildest and most awe-inspiring natural locations.