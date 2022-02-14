TAG Heuer Delivers The Perfect Timepiece For Red Bull Racing Fans

The partnership between TAG Heuer and Formula 1 spans decades. Now that journey continues with the TAG Heuer Releases Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition.

TAG Heuer’s association with the premier motor racing sports series dates back to 1968. A sponsorship contract was signed by Jack Heuer and the Swiss racing driver Jo Siffert, kickstarted the watchmaker’s ties to Formula 1, one that has grown stronger over the years. It has also produced one of the brand’s most iconic watch collections.

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 is arguably a favourite watch model amongst Formula 1 fans. For 2022, the latest iteration of the watch solidifies TAG Heuer’s strong relationship with Red Bull Racing. Celebrating the alliance between the championship team, the timepiece features stunning new livery and two new references. This outstanding new co-creation embodies the mutual values shared by TAG Heuer and the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team.

Designed to win the hearts of Red Bull Racing fans, the timepiece arrives with a bolder design and advanced technical features. Perfectly crafted for fans of Formula 1 and Red Bull Racing, the designers at TAG Heuer worked closely with the Red Bull Racing team to co-create this unique timepiece using all the graphic codes of the Formula 1 Team.

A Tribute To Red Bull Racing Fans

For this new version, the bold colours of the Red Bull Racing Team are highlighted with mythical dark blue and striking red tones. The new blue sun-brushed dial with a customised minuterie featuring vibrant yellow and red touches is the perfect example of this.

The 1/10th second chronograph counter at 6 o’clock also sports yellow and red details and the chronograph central second hand is highlighted in yellow. Each of the Arabic numeral indexes are directly inspired by racing car speedometers.

Formula 1 connoisseurs will also notice the subtle reference to their favourite sport in the form of a line above the 5 and 7 numerals, which is designed to evoke the starting line of a Formula 1 track. To complete this bold racing design the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition has round pushers painted with a red lacquer outline to highlight the chronograph start pusher at 2 o’clock.

A special bezel is engraved with the word “SPEED” a term which perfectly symbolises Formula 1’s quest for ultimate performance. The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition is available with a stainless-steel bracelet or a blue rubber strap. The caseback of the watch is also engraved with the words “RED BULL RACING FORMULA ONE TEAM SPECIAL EDITION”.

With this new creation, TAG Heuer confirms its strong links to the team of the 2021 World Drivers’ Champion. Without a doubt, the new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition will certainly be well received by the latest generation of Formula 1 fans – especially Red Bull Racing Team enthusiasts – all over the world.

(Images: TAG Heuer)