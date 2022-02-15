TAG Heuer Introduces Lean, Mean Connected Calibre E4 Timepieces

The all-new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 collection is built to deliver ultimate elegance and sporting performance.

SLIMLINE ELEGANCE & UNBEATABLE PERFORMANCE

Building on its long-standing heritage in the sporting world, sleek designs and avant-garde innovation, TAG Heuer has its latest generation of smartwatches, Connected Calibre E4, with two new models: the larger 45mm model offers a striking redesigned sporty look, while the smaller 42mm model offers a slimline look built primarily for elegance. As well as TAG Heuer’s trademark design mastery, technical improvements across the board ensure that the new generation of Connected remains a world leader.

‘‘With these two new, very different Connected watches, we hope to bring a new generation of TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 to a wider range of customers, becoming a companion in their daily lives: from business to sport activities to the most elegant dinners. The development of these new watches highlight how Connected has become a pillar of TAG Heuer, alongside Aquaracer and Carrera, building on 160 years of Swiss watchmaking experience.” Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer

TAG HEUER CONNECTED CALIBRE E4 – 42MM

The 42mm version of the watch has a more sophisticated and elegant look, designed to appeal to all, and will look good at an elegant event, in the office, or while playing sports. It has a thinner case, with ergonomic steel pushers, a thin bezel and a bracelet fully integrated into the design. Strikingly different from the 45mm model, it is built for customers who demand streamlined elegance as well as the latest wellness and sport functions.

TAG HEUER CONNECTED CALIBRE E4 – 45MM

The 45mm model combines a sporting design with the feel of a traditional high-end timepiece, with a strong ceramic bezel. The design has significantly changed from previous models, giving the watch an increased sense of flow, and making it easier to use for people on the go. The crown has a large diameter, so there’s lots of room for adjustment with just a fingertip. The pushers have a mechanical feel, highlighting TAG Heuer’s 160 years of heritage in making high-end mechanical watches – and the watch slopes inwards, so it feels lighter on the wrist.

Customers can now opt for a large variety of straps, including a leather or steel strap for a more refined, elegant look. For a more sporty, rugged feel, customers can opt for multi-coloured rubber straps.

NEW FACES

The new model also offers a curated selection of new watch faces which highlight the many aspects of TAG Heuer’s Connected universe, from watch faces based on TAG Heuer’s rich watchmaking heritage to trendsetting designs that offer artistic animations and quick access to all the information TAG Heuer Connected users care about.

The new Riverside watch face is animated with an immersive futuristic effect of time elapsing and the new Wellness watch face offers information on exercise direct from the watch’s home screen, such as live heart rate and the number of steps that was taken that day. Mechanical watch faces based on classic TAG Heuer timepieces offer wearers the chance to explore TAG Heuer’s 160 years of expertise in fine watchmaking, while digital faces offer a look inspired by TAG Heuer’s long-standing expertise in sports timers.

TAG Heuer has also added new digital features to its watch faces, delivering up-to-the-moment information on weather, wellness and calendar delivered directly to the watch face. These easy-to-read information panels offer information such as a five-hour weather forecast, activity time and wellness-focused information, such as charts of steps taken per day, and are integrated into the screen of TAG Heuer’s watch faces.

TAG HEUER SPORTS APP

It’s now easier than ever to keep track of your fitness routine on the TAG Heuer Connected, with the TAG Heuer Sports app now delivering guided workout routines, as well as its industry- leading fitness information and sports tracking. Over the past years, TAG Heuer’s sports application has been revamped to allow users to keep track of running (indoor and outdoor), cycling, swimming, golf and walking performance.

An all-new feature for this year is guided workouts, built for on-the-go users to stay fit (without having to keep a smartphone nearby). These workouts consist of programs of exercises with pre-set lengths. On-screen prompts guide users through exercises (users can choose upper body workout, lower body workout or full workout) with animations on screen, and no need for a phone or TV. When users finish their exercise, the watch vibrates to indicate that it is time to move on to the next one.

For users who already have their own routine (or their own fitness coach), it’s simple to customise: users type in their own routine and it appears on the screen, instructing them to do the first exercise, then the next. TAG Heuer’s sports app is available on both the new 45mm model and 42mm model, as well as the previous generation of Connected watches.

WATCH BY DAY, CLOCK BY NIGHT

The watch comes with a totally new concept of charger. It has two uses: first it acts as a very chic stand to display the watch in the living room or bedroom. During the night it becomes a nightstand which stays lit with discreet brightness, displaying the time. Second, of course, it also enables charging the watch in the background, displaying battery percentage as it charges in an elegant and slick display. Integrated magnets helps the watch to snap into place effortlessly.

TECHNOLOGY AT THE FOREFRONT

The new screen offers industry-leading quality and contrast, particularly outdoors, where watch faces and notifications and sport metrics will remain visible even in strong sunlight, thanks to a strong contrast ratio. High-fidelity colour reproduction means that TAG Heuer’s watch faces are seen exactly as they are meant to be, no matter what the lighting conditions are outside.

The battery life is 30% longer on the new 45mm model compared to previous generation, which means users can use the watch intensively for sports tracking throughout the day. On the 45mm model, users can enjoy a full day of battery life, even with five hours of using the golf functions. On the 42mm model, users can enjoy a full day using the wellness app before the battery runs out.

Synchronising data to and from your phone gets a whole lot faster on the new Connected, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. The new wireless standard offers data transfer at twice the speed, so everyday tasks such as synchronising wellness data and sport activities to the phone become faster and smoother.

The new model also adds an altimeter, which measures the altitude at the wearer’s current location, helping users track more accurately outdoor activities such as running or cycling. It works alongside the battery of other sensors in the watch including accelerometer, heart rate monitor, compass and GPS to ensure that sports and fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the outdoors with their Connected watch.

The new generation of Connected watch runs on Wear OS by Google and will go on sale starting 10 March 2022, with both 42mm and 45mm models available in select stores worldwide and at www.tagheuer.com.