The TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands presents the new generation of a timeless sporty and elegant three-hand watch.

The TAG Heuer Carrera collection has always been the ultimate showcase for the brand’s fascinating motor racing heritage, and is best known for its timeless, sporty and elegant chronographs. Since their introduction more than 60 years ago by visionary Jack Heuer, these timepieces, with their smooth, clean lines and perfect proportions, have become instantly recognisable and elevated to the ranks of horological icon.

In the early 2000’s, the TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands version was introduced and since that time, this line has been the embodiment of TAG Heuer’s unwavering quest for perfect readability and clarity, particularly with regards to telling time. And if the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph is the sharpest and most legible way of recording time, the Carrera Three Hands is the sharpest and most legible way of telling time and as such, is the natural successor of the dashboard timers which had been produced by Heuer since the 1930’s. This year, the new TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands collection abides by the same master time philosophy and revisits this rich heritage with a touch of modernity and the same passion for creating timepieces with a striking design that ensures perfect readability for drivers, as well as for all owners of this legendary watch. A commitment that has fuelled the company for nearly 100 years. The new-generation TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands collection of 13 pieces reinterprets and reimagines the horological icon in four versions: the TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time Date 41 mm, The TAG Heuer Carrera Date 39 mm and the TAG Heuer Carrera Date 29 mm. All references will be offered in a stainless-steel case – 12 on a steel bracelet and one on a leather strap – with the choice of black, blue, white or silver dials which feature the new Carrera logo. The steel bracelets are equipped with the brand-new H-shaped links, an innovative design which is even more ergonomic and comfortable on the wrist. Introducing The Brand’s Latest Ambassador: Ryan Gosling

Who better, then, to join luxury Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer as its ambassador: where passion, effortless style and commitment to excellence are as central to the man as they are to the brand. Gosling has become Hollywood’s most versatile leading man by always daring to be different. Few other actors would have taken on such challenging early films as The Believer, Half Nelson and Lars And The Real Girl. Yet they earned him rave reviews, Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, and a reputation as the most exciting young actor in Hollywood. Then it was Drive which turned him into a new type of leading man, which then lead to La La Land, Blade Runner 2049 and more. His commitment to excellence even extended to his very first TAG Heuer ad campaign photoshoot – handpicking the award-winning photographer Pari Dukovic and collaborating with him in every step of the creative process. The result: a campaign of vibrant visuals, inspired by Gosling’s own desire to shoot a campaign unlike any other, and one that marks yet another daring departure for the star.

The new generation of TAG Heuer’s timeless sporty and elegant three-hand watch – the TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands – could hardly provide a better way to start Ryan Gosling’s partnership with the brand. The watches represent a showcase for the brand’s motor racing heritage, where elegance and fearlessness go hand in hand. As a committed motoring enthusiast, few would appreciate the dedication to clean lines and an obsession with readability more, with the collection representing the company’s purest and most elegant watch in the TAG Heuer portfolio. For more info, visit the TAG Heuer website.