Recognising that, as well as being a reliable instrument, the Aquaracer Professional 300 needed to be adaptable to multiple environments, the TAG Heuer team of designers gave the new collection an overall thinner and lighter form. The case, bezel and metal bracelet have all been slimmed down. The new lugs are now shorter, while the case edge has been chamfered and polished to give more harmony to the watch’s visual impact and add refinement. As a result, on the wrist, the watch now has a more sophisticated profile, and is lighter and more ergonomic.

To complete the Aquaracer Professional 300’s look and feel, the designers returned to the famous scaphander diving suit that first appeared on the Aquaracer case-back in 2004. The familiar, authoritative motif continues to underline the value of the watch to its users, who are the latest in a long line of underwater explorers who chose the Aquaracer.

Reflecting the facets that become the new design’s fil rouge, they made the diving helmet more angular and added a 12-faceted faceplate. Behind it sits a repeating hexagonal motif. The case back will now also always be square to the case so that the scaphander sits upright.