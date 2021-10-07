Introducing the Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Automatic Far Cry 6 Limited Edition watch, which keeps on ticking in-game as well as in real life.

That’s right, with the pandemic causing the gaming industry to boom, Hamilton capitalised on a partnership with the popular first-person shooter game franchise, Far Cry 6.

Players will get to wear a custom Hamilton watch on-screen in the action-adventure video game. A seamless fit for character Dani Rojas, the Khaki Field Titanium Automatic brings yet another level of reality to the first-person-shooter game and features gameplay benefits that help players during their journey.

As a new member of the resistance, Dani is given a mission by Juan Cortez, architect of the revolution in Yara. A former spymaster, Juan always wears a watch given to him by the previous Yaran President Santos Espinosa in thanks for saving his life in 1983. A symbol of survival and resilience, Juan rewards Dani’s successful completion of her first mission with his lucky timepiece: the Khaki Field Titanium Automatic.

Equipped with a unique ‘keeps on ticking’ function, the bespoke Hamilton watch becomes Dani’s go-to for improving general defense during sprints, and getting out of danger quickly and efficiently. A critical asset and a key piece of Yara’s history, the Khaki Field Titanium Automatic becomes just as important to Dani for its functions as its meaning.

However, accurate timing, secure fit and authentic style are key components of a great timepiece whether it’s on-screen or on your wrist. Designed for both, the Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Automatic Far Cry 6 Limited Edition is built for action in game and in real life – the first branded watch in-game integration in the Far Cry franchise brings yet another level of reality to the video game’s cinematic quality – and now players can wear the military-inspired wrist gear for real as well.