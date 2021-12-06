The Luminox Master Carbon SEAL Automatic Is Navy SEAL Approved

Introducing the Luminox Master Carbon SEAL Automatic, a watch so durable and and practical that the Navy SEALS use them.
When the Navy SEALs first commissioned Luminox to produce watches as part of its Essential Gear, Luminox sought the use of a carbon case due to its strength and light weight that made it practical for missions. As one of the market leaders in creating carbon watches, Luminox went on to develop its signature CARBONOX+. A truly innovative material that is light, durable, hypoallergenic, weatherproof, and shock and scratch resistant. It also looks good with its stylistic grey finish due to the use of carbon long bars.
There is just something special about mechanical movements; the way the pieces and parts come together to bring the movement alive and the balance wheel turning and driving the hour and minute hands. Now for the first time, Luminox is featuring an automatic movement in a CARBONOX+ case, outfitted with an open exhibition caseback to show off the Swiss Made mechanical movement powering this timepiece. Reliable and tough, the Master Carbon SEAL Automatic is truly a masterpiece that is built to last and seals Luminox as a watch brand to be reckoned with.
The Luminox master Carbon SEAL Automatic also includes the iconic Luminox Light Technology (LLT) gas tubes that increases the stem on the watch hands. Luminox’s engineers were able to incorporate it via a tough, versatile timepiece powered by precision Selita SW-220-1 automatic movement.
The bezel of the Master Carbon SEAL Automatic is made of stainless steel with an IP black plating, and the bezel markings are in a very cool steel colour. The watch comes in either a blue or black dial and features a matching cut-to-fit strap, another recent addition from Luminox that adds colours and vibrance to the collection.
All versions are water resistant to 200 meters and feature screw-in case backs and screw- down crowns. Of course, the Master Carbon SEAL Automatic is equipped with Luminox’s LLT system, making sure the watch is totally visible in low or no light conditions, never having to rely on an exterior power source.
Luminox has always prided itself as one of the market leaders in terms of volume for manufacturing carbon watches. It is only befitting that the brand solidifies its position by producing, for the first time ever, an automatic movement in a CARBONOX+ case.
