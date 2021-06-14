Raising the bar of versatility, the new TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 is both refined and sporty, featuring a slimmer profile in brushed and polished steel, or sandblasted titanium, complemented by a streamlined unidirectional ceramic bezel. Equipped with the powerful Calibre 5 Automatic movement in a pressure-proof case with water-resistance of up to 300m, bold hands and hour markers generously filled with Super-LumiNova, and a tapered bracelet with fine adjustment system for added comfort, the iconic design is perfect for deep diving and everyday urban wear, offering unwavering performance and timeless style at once.