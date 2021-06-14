View
The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 Is Both Refined And Sporty
Raising the bar of versatility, the new TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 is both refined and sporty, featuring a slimmer profile in brushed and polished steel, or sandblasted titanium, complemented by a streamlined unidirectional ceramic bezel. Equipped with the powerful Calibre 5 Automatic movement in a pressure-proof case with water-resistance of up to 300m, bold hands and hour markers generously filled with Super-LumiNova, and a tapered bracelet with fine adjustment system for added comfort, the iconic design is perfect for deep diving and everyday urban wear, offering unwavering performance and timeless style at once.
Photography by Ting Yang Shan; Art direction by Joyce Lim; Grooming by Eranthe Loo; Model Haikal Hazman
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 with blue dial in steel fine-brushed case and bracelet; Shirt and hat by Dior men
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 with silver dial in steel fine-brushed case and bracelet; Jacket and shirt by Fendi
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 with black dial in steel fine-brushed case and bracelet; Shirt by All-Saint; Sunglasses by DB Eyewear
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 Limited Edition in titanium case and rubber strap; Shirt by Dior men; Sunglasses by Carrera
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 with black dial in steel fine-brushed case and bracelet; Hoodie and shorts by Valentino
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 with green dial in titanium case and bracelet; Towel by Dior men