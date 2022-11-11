Honouring traditional Genevan watchmaking with a harmonious blend of fine craftsmanship, rarity and aesthetics since its inception in 1839, Patek Philippe is one of the most renowned Swiss luxury watch brands in the world of horology. If you’re a watch collector, an enthusiast or simply have a taste for finer things in life, you know this isn’t an exaggeration. And, Patek Philippe watches are some of the most coveted ones that manage to transcend time and generations.

Patek Philippe produces some of the most complicated and reliable mechanical watches which lend the brand its lionised status that has been achieved over decades owing to innumerable reasons. From constant innovation in designing and techniques to developing and manufacturing each movement in-house, the brand combines ancestral savoir-faire, cutting-edge technology and avant-garde expertise in each of its pieces.

In fact, from the case and the dial to its functionality and mechanism, each watch is handcrafted by a dedicated artisan, aided with vast experience and skill. No wonder every single timepiece by the brand is considered a rare asset that holds and maintains its value even in the resale market. Think the legendary Nautilus 5711/1A, the first ever Aquanaut or the iconic, highly complex and sophisticated perpetual calendars.

Additionally, factors like exclusivity of timepieces stemming from their production for a limited series, use of highest quality materials and time required to create each piece also makes a Patek Philippe watch a highly profitable investment. While you can buy a new piece at their official authorised retailers, the classic and iconic pieces can be purchased through certified authentic resellers or auction portals.

(All Images: Patek Philippe)

The best Patek Philippe watches to invest in for a timeless collection